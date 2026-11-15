Rajma madra vs Punjabi rajma: 4 key differences explained by a chef

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Rajma madra is a slow-cooked delicacy from Himachal Pradesh and a highlight of the traditional Himachali Dham. Unlike the familiar Punjabi-style rajma, this slow-cooked dish is prepared in a satvik style, without onion or garlic. Its distinctive flavour comes from carefully cooking kidney beans with yoghurt and a blend of spices, making it stand apart in Himachali cuisine.
Difference between Rajma Madra and Punjabi Rajma
Although rajma is cooked in different styles at different households, Sumit, Executive Chef at IICA, New Delhi, explains how traditionally rajma madra differs from Punjabi-style rajma:
The curd-based gravy of rajma madra vs. the onion-tomato gravy of Punjabi rajma:
Himachali rajma madra uses curd because dairy-based gravies are an established part of traditional Himachali cuisine. On the other hand, Punjabi rajma develops its flavour through an onion-tomato-based gravy. Curd adds natural acidity, giving a mild tangy flavour, and helps balance the richness of Rajma and ghee. The milk protein and fat help give a creamy texture, while slow cooking helps evaporate moisture.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Rajma madra generally has whole spices, unlike the Punjabi variation of rajma:
Rajma madra has an aromatic flavour using whole spices like fennel, green and black cardamom, and cinnamon in common recipes. Fennel adds a mild sweetness that balances the acidity of the curd; cardamom adds a floral sweetness, while cinnamon completes the dish with its warm, woody depth. These spices are usually bloomed in ghee, allowing their aromatic compounds to distribute throughout the gravy. Meanwhile, Punjabi rajma normally uses cumin, coriander, turmeric, red chilli, garam masala, ginger, and garlic.
Ghee vs oil as cooking medium:
Traditionally, in Rajma Madra, ghee is used because it adds richness and a slightly nutty aroma. The spices are heated in ghee, creating a fragrant, well-rounded flavour that complements the acidity of curd. On the other hand, Punjabi Rajma commonly uses oil, and the depth of flavour comes largely from browning the onions and reducing the tomatoes and spices.
The light brown appearance of Rajma Madra compared to the reddish-brown gravy of Punjabi rajma:
Rajma Madra gets its appearance from curd, desi ghee, and whole spices. The curd provides a pale colour, while the ghee and spices add light brown tones, and the thickness develops through slow cooking, moisture evaporation, and the release of starch from Rajma. Punjabi Rajma gets its colour from the browning of onions, reduced tomato, red chilli powder, and other spices.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.