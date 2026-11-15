Rajma madra vs Punjabi rajma: 4 key differences explained by a chef

Rajma madra is a slow-cooked delicacy from Himachal Pradesh and a highlight of the traditional Himachali Dham. Unlike the familiar Punjabi-style rajma, this slow-cooked dish is prepared in a satvik style, without onion or garlic. Its distinctive flavour comes from carefully cooking kidney beans with yoghurt and a blend of spices, making it stand apart in Himachali cuisine.

Difference between Rajma Madra and Punjabi Rajma

Although rajma is cooked in different styles at different households, Sumit, Executive Chef at IICA, New Delhi, explains how traditionally rajma madra differs from Punjabi-style rajma:

The curd-based gravy of rajma madra vs. the onion-tomato gravy of Punjabi rajma:

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Himachali rajma madra uses curd because dairy-based gravies are an established part of traditional Himachali cuisine. On the other hand, Punjabi rajma develops its flavour through an onion-tomato-based gravy. Curd adds natural acidity, giving a mild tangy flavour, and helps balance the richness of Rajma and ghee. The milk protein and fat help give a creamy texture, while slow cooking helps evaporate moisture.