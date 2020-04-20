Rajma: Why it’s good for your immunity

There is nothing like comfort food that instantly brings a smile to one’s face. One such all-time favourite food is rajma chawal. Rajma or red kidney beans are cooked with whole spices and enjoyed as a thick gravy with rice and rotis in many Indian households. If you have been thinking about making rajma masala curry for sometime, this is a good time. Despite being a good source of plant-based protein, minerals, calcium, vitamins, fibre and antioxidants, chef Vicky Ratnani highlights how rajma is also good for one’s immunity.
“I just love rajma-chawal and can eat it everyday. Besides this, it is very healthy and high in protein and anthocyanins. A great way to boost #immunesystem. Enjoy.”
Ingredients
250g – Soaked rajma beans
1l – Water
2 – Medium-sized onions
2tbsp – Fresh minced ginger
4 – Small tomatoes
3 – Green chillies
2tbsp – Water
2tbsp – Ghee or olive oil
2 – Bay leaves
6 – Cloves
3 – Black cardamom
1 – Medium-sized cinnamon stick
1tsp – Cumin seeds
Powdered spices
2tsp – Cumin
2tsp – Coriander
2tsp – Red chilli powder
1tsp – Turmeric
Pink salt to taste
Garnish with fresh coriander
Method
*Soak kidney beans overnight in about one litre water. Extra stock can be used for gravy.
*Cook the beans for three whistles in a pressure cooker.
*Drain the stock and reserve.
*Heat ghee and add whole spices. They will give out a delicious aroma.
*Add the sliced onions and ginger to warm ghee and cook slowly for 10 minutes until it gets a lovely darkish brown colour.
*Add the tomato chilli purée and sauté it for three minutes.
*Add the powdered spices and cook for three minutes.
*Ladle the rajma stock and simmer for 10 minutes
*Add the cooked kidney beans and check the seasoning.
*Simmer really smooth for eight to 10 minutes.
*Garnish.
Here’s how rajma is good for you
*Since rajma has a low glycemic index, it is ideal for diabetics as well. It is also rich in an array of antioxidants and is a natural detoxifier.
*The high fibre content helps one stay fuller for longer and avoid binge-eating. The zinc content in rajma is good for the eyes and hair and skin.
