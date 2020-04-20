Rajma: Why it’s good for your immunity

Rajma is a good source of plant-based protein. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Rajma is a good source of plant-based protein. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

There is nothing like comfort food that instantly brings a smile to one’s face. One such all-time favourite food is rajma chawal. Rajma or red kidney beans are cooked with whole spices and enjoyed as a thick gravy with rice and rotis in many Indian households. If you have been thinking about making rajma masala curry for sometime, this is a good time. Despite being a good source of plant-based protein, minerals, calcium, vitamins, fibre and antioxidants, chef Vicky Ratnani highlights how rajma is also good for one’s immunity.

“I just love rajma-chawal and can eat it everyday. Besides this, it is very healthy and high in protein and anthocyanins. A great way to boost #immunesystem. Enjoy.”

ALSO READ | Diet Diary: Why grandma always washed those kidney beans

Ingredients

250g – Soaked rajma beans

1l – Water

2 – Medium-sized onions

2tbsp – Fresh minced ginger

4 – Small tomatoes

3 – Green chillies

2tbsp – Water

2tbsp – Ghee or olive oil

2 – Bay leaves

6 – Cloves

3 – Black cardamom

1 – Medium-sized cinnamon stick

1tsp – Cumin seeds

Powdered spices

2tsp – Cumin

2tsp – Coriander

2tsp – Red chilli powder

1tsp – Turmeric

Pink salt to taste

Garnish with fresh coriander

Method

*Soak kidney beans overnight in about one litre water. Extra stock can be used for gravy.

*Cook the beans for three whistles in a pressure cooker.

*Drain the stock and reserve.

*Heat ghee and add whole spices. They will give out a delicious aroma.

*Add the sliced onions and ginger to warm ghee and cook slowly for 10 minutes until it gets a lovely darkish brown colour.

*Add the tomato chilli purée and sauté it for three minutes.

*Add the powdered spices and cook for three minutes.

*Ladle the rajma stock and simmer for 10 minutes

*Add the cooked kidney beans and check the seasoning.

*Simmer really smooth for eight to 10 minutes.

*Garnish.

Here’s how rajma is good for you

*Since rajma has a low glycemic index, it is ideal for diabetics as well. It is also rich in an array of antioxidants and is a natural detoxifier.

*The high fibre content helps one stay fuller for longer and avoid binge-eating. The zinc content in rajma is good for the eyes and hair and skin.

So, all set to make the dish?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd