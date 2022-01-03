Never tried rajma and daliya slider? You must check out this ‘perfect party snack’ recipe

When hosting a party, curating a menu of great snacks, main course, and a dessert might feel like a task. But don’t shy away from choosing the trustworthy options — such as the reliable slider. You can surprise the guests by giving the recipe an unexpected, and healthy, twist.

Slider patties can be made of meat, either fried or grilled, potato or a combination of veggies. But have you ever tried putting rajma or red kidney beans in them? Kidney beans are rich in protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals and also have a beneficial effect on your blood sugar balance as compared to other high carb foods. They are filling and are a pantry staple in houses across the globe.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a recipe for a fun rajma and daliya or broken wheat patty that you can make for your slider. It is the perfect alternative to a traditional meat patty slider.

Check out the recipe:

RAJMA AND DALIYA PATTY SLIDERS

Ingredients:

*Boiled rajma

*Cooked daliya

*Corn flakes

*Bread crumbs

*Eggs

*Slider buns

*Lettuce leaves

*Tomato

*Onion

*Cheese slices

*Mayonnaise

Method

Mash the boiled rajma and mix it with the cooked daliya. Season it with salt and some chopped coriander, and make small flat circles for the patty. Beat down some corn flakes and mix it with bread crumbs. Also beat eggs in a bowl. Give the patty a good egg wash and then roll it in the corn flakes. Repeat once more. Fry the patty in hot oil. Assemble the slider with a lettuce leaf on the bun followed by onion, the patty, a tomato slice, a cheese slice an drizzle some mayo on top before closing it with the bun. You can serve this with a sauce on the side and some French fries.

