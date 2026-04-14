Rajeev Khandelwal, 50, on why he never developed a taste for fast food: ‘Mummy khilaati thi sprouted dal, amla’

Kahiin To Hoga actor Rajeev Khandelwal, 50, opened up about his fitness, admitting that he has never developed a taste for junk food. “My taste buds have never developed a taste for junk food. People may think I have a lot of control, but the truth is, I don’t have any taste buds for junk food. It doesn’t appeal to me, I don’t eat,” he said.

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Adding, how growing up as an Army kid, nutritious, simple food was always emphasised at home, he continued: “Fit toh rakhna padta hai. (I have to be fit). I am not fit because I am an actor. I am fit because I really like to be fit. It was right from childhood before becoming an actor. I used to have sprouted dal, amla…mummy khilaati thi bachpan se…ab samajh me aata hai kyun khilaati thi…ab samajh mein aata hai ki usse fark kitna padta hai…baatein toh bahut karte hai (My mother used to feed us moong dal, amla…Now I realise why…and how it is beneficial). At a certain age, we don’t understand much, so we think fruits are for older people…I think it’s very important that you start at the right age…You have to sow the seeds, really. I used to eat amlas every day. I used to pluck fruits and eat them fresh. I have 33 different varieties of food being grown at my home in Goa,” he told Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube podcast.