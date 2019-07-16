Enjoy the rainy season with these easy and lip-smacking recipes

Nothing matches the joy of indulging in snacks like samosas, pakodas, chaats or roasted bhuttas (corn) along with a hot cup of tea on a rainy day. But in case you wish to add some twist to your regular monsoon munchies, here are some easy recipes you can try this rainy season.
ALSO READ: Don’t let rain dampen your spirit; these activities will help brighten up the day
Spinach Fritters with Mango, Jalapeno Chutney by Chef JP Bhatt, THE Park Navi Mumbai
Ingredients for Spinach Fritters:
100g – Bengal gram (Besan)
20g – Corn flour
1/2 tsp – Turmeric
5g – Carom seeds
Salt to taste
Water as required
*Take some medium-sized spinach leaves and wash in cold water. Keep aside to dry.
*Combine bengal gram, corn flour, turmeric, carom seeds, salt and water to make a smooth batter. Coat the spinach leaves with it.
*Heat oil on medium flame and fry the batter-coated spinach leaves until they get crispy.
Ingredients for Mango Jalapeno Chutney:
60g – Ripe mango
10g – Jalapeno
10g – Chopped onion
1 tsp – Lemon juice
5g – Cumin powder
3/4 no – Coriander sprigs
Salt to taste
*Cut fresh ripe mango into small cubes.
*Chop jalapeno and onion.
*Squeeze lemon juice and add cumin powder, chopped coriander and salt.
*Mix all ingredients together and your dip is ready!
Monsoon Chicken Platter by Chef Krishna Sharma, THE Park Bangalore
A mix of Hokkaido Style Deep Fried Chicken, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken and Lemon Basil Chicken tastes delightful on a rainy day! Trust us, you will love them.
Hokkaido Style Deep Fried Chicken
Ingredients:
150g – Chicken thigh bone less
1 tbsp – Soy sauce
1 tbsp – Japanese wine
1 tsp – Grated ginger
1 tsp – Grated garlic
4 – Beaten eggs
2 tbsp – Flour
3 tbsp – Corn starch
Salt to taste
1 tsp – White pepper
Oil to fry
1 – Lemon (for wedges)
Method:
*Mix all ingredients except oil and lemon.
*Coat the chicken with this mix and keep aside.
*Deep fry the coated chicken in pre-heated oil and serve with lemon wedge.
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
Ingredients:
150g – Chicken breast boneless
1 tbsp – Soya sauce
1 tsp – Brown sugar
1 tsp – Minced garlic
1 tsp – Ground ginger
1 tbsp – Japanese wine
1 tsp – Corn flour
Salt to taste
1 tsp – White pepper
2 tbsp – Oil
Method:
*Mix all ingredients except oil in a bowl.
*Coat the chicken with the marinate and grill on preheated griddle.
*Keep brushing the chicken with oil and cook till it gets tender, and then serve hot.
Lemon Basil Chicken
Ingredients:
150g – Chicken thigh bone less
2 tbsp – Corn starch
2 tbsp – Flour
Salt to taste
1 tsp – Pepper powder
1 tsp – Minced garlic
1 tbsp – Chilli paste
1 tsp – Lemon juice
1 tbsp – Cream
5 no – Basil leaves
Oil for stir frying
Method:
*Mix the first four ingredients (above) in a bowl and keep aside.
*Heat enough oil in a pan and deep fry the chicken. Keep aside.
*Heat little oil in a wok, add garlic, chilli paste and little stock.
*Then add lemon juice, cream, basil and corn flour.
*Season the sauce prepared above, add chicken, toss and serve hot.
Which one would you like to try?