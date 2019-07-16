Enjoy the rainy season with these easy and lip-smacking recipes

Nothing matches the joy of indulging in snacks like samosas, pakodas, chaats or roasted bhuttas (corn) along with a hot cup of tea on a rainy day. But in case you wish to add some twist to your regular monsoon munchies, here are some easy recipes you can try this rainy season.

Spinach Fritters with Mango, Jalapeno Chutney by Chef JP Bhatt, THE Park Navi Mumbai

Ingredients for Spinach Fritters:

100g – Bengal gram (Besan)

20g – Corn flour

1/2 tsp – Turmeric

5g – Carom seeds

Salt to taste

Water as required

*Take some medium-sized spinach leaves and wash in cold water. Keep aside to dry.

*Combine bengal gram, corn flour, turmeric, carom seeds, salt and water to make a smooth batter. Coat the spinach leaves with it.

*Heat oil on medium flame and fry the batter-coated spinach leaves until they get crispy.

Ingredients for Mango Jalapeno Chutney:

60g – Ripe mango

10g – Jalapeno

10g – Chopped onion

1 tsp – Lemon juice

5g – Cumin powder

3/4 no – Coriander sprigs

Salt to taste

*Cut fresh ripe mango into small cubes.

*Chop jalapeno and onion.

*Squeeze lemon juice and add cumin powder, chopped coriander and salt.

*Mix all ingredients together and your dip is ready!

Monsoon Chicken Platter by Chef Krishna Sharma, THE Park Bangalore

A mix of Hokkaido Style Deep Fried Chicken, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken and Lemon Basil Chicken tastes delightful on a rainy day! Trust us, you will love them.

Hokkaido Style Deep Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

150g – Chicken thigh bone less

1 tbsp – Soy sauce

1 tbsp – Japanese wine

1 tsp – Grated ginger

1 tsp – Grated garlic

4 – Beaten eggs

2 tbsp – Flour

3 tbsp – Corn starch

Salt to taste

1 tsp – White pepper

Oil to fry

1 – Lemon (for wedges)

Method:

*Mix all ingredients except oil and lemon.

*Coat the chicken with this mix and keep aside.

*Deep fry the coated chicken in pre-heated oil and serve with lemon wedge.

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

Ingredients:

150g – Chicken breast boneless

1 tbsp – Soya sauce

1 tsp – Brown sugar

1 tsp – Minced garlic

1 tsp – Ground ginger

1 tbsp – Japanese wine

1 tsp – Corn flour

Salt to taste

1 tsp – White pepper

2 tbsp – Oil

Method:

*Mix all ingredients except oil in a bowl.

*Coat the chicken with the marinate and grill on preheated griddle.

*Keep brushing the chicken with oil and cook till it gets tender, and then serve hot.

Lemon Basil Chicken

Ingredients:

150g – Chicken thigh bone less

2 tbsp – Corn starch

2 tbsp – Flour

Salt to taste

1 tsp – Pepper powder

1 tsp – Minced garlic

1 tbsp – Chilli paste

1 tsp – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Cream

5 no – Basil leaves

Oil for stir frying

Method:

*Mix the first four ingredients (above) in a bowl and keep aside.

*Heat enough oil in a pan and deep fry the chicken. Keep aside.

*Heat little oil in a wok, add garlic, chilli paste and little stock.

*Then add lemon juice, cream, basil and corn flour.

*Season the sauce prepared above, add chicken, toss and serve hot.

Which one would you like to try?