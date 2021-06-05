scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 05, 2021
Rainbow smoothies to pack a punch: Check out these colourful smoothies

Make these super easy and mouthwatering smoothie load up on your vitamins and minerals for the day.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 5, 2021 1:25:19 pm
Smoothies are the ultimate way to pack all the nutrition possible in a single drink.

Smoothies are the perfect meal or drink no matter what the weather is. It is never too hot or too cold to have a smoothie. Rather it is the easiest and the simplest way to grab a meal on go. One can totally trust this wholesome drink to ‘smoothen’ out the rough edges of a tiresome day.

Just like all the other juices, smoothies also make up a glass full of all the essential nutrients of our favourite fruits and vegetables.

Smoothies make for a filling libation either for breakfast, an evening grub, or post-workout recovery meal.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since smoothies are full of fresh fruits and vegetables, the options are endless. One can mix up lots of variety.

Check out these amazing colourful smoothies recipes shared by chef Kunal Kapur.

Would you try this?

Ingredients:

Berry Beet Smoothie
Strawberries – 8nos
Sugar – 3 tbsp
Beetroot (boiled, small) – 1nos
Curd – 1 cup
Rose Syrup – 1 tbsp
Ice cubes – a handful

Kale & Banana Smoothie
Curd – 1 cup
Kale leaves – a handful
Banana – 1 nos
Sugar – 3 tbsp
Ice cubes – a handful

Pineapple and Curacao Smoothie
Curd – 1 cup
Purple Cabbage (chopped) – 1/2 cup
Vanilla ice cream – 2 scoops
Pineapple chopped – 1/2 cup
Sugar – 2 tbsp
Blue Curacao Syrup- 2 tbsp
Ice cubes – a handful

Mango Cardamom Smoothie
Curd – 1 cup
Mango (diced) – 1 cup
Saffron – a pinch
Cardamom – 2 no
Sugar – 2 tbsp
Ice cubes – 1/2 cup

Papaya Saffron Smoothie
Curd – 1 cup
Almonds – 10 nos
Vanilla Extract – 1 tbsp
Saffron – a pinch
Papaya (diced)- 1 cup
Sugar – 2 tbsp
Ice Cubes – a handful

Method:
* To make the smoothies make sure the curd is chilled.
For berry beet smoothie mix together all the ingredients and blend them to make a smooth lassi. Pour out and serve it chilled.
For kale and banana smoothie mix all the ingredients and blend it to make a smooth lassi. Pour out and serve it chilled.
For Pineapple and Curacao Smoothie mix all the ingredients and blend it to make a smooth lassi. Pour out and serve it chilled.
For Mango,Cardamom Smoothie mix all the ingredients and blend it to make a smooth lassi. Pour out and serve it chilled.
For Papaya Saffron Smoothie mix all the ingredients and blend it to make a smooth lassi. Pour out and serve it chilled.

