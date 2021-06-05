Rainbow smoothies to pack a punch: Check out these colourful smoothies

Smoothies are the ultimate way to pack all the nutrition possible in a single drink.(Source : Thinkstock)

Smoothies are the perfect meal or drink no matter what the weather is. It is never too hot or too cold to have a smoothie. Rather it is the easiest and the simplest way to grab a meal on go. One can totally trust this wholesome drink to ‘smoothen’ out the rough edges of a tiresome day.

Just like all the other juices, smoothies also make up a glass full of all the essential nutrients of our favourite fruits and vegetables.

Smoothies make for a filling libation either for breakfast, an evening grub, or post-workout recovery meal.

Since smoothies are full of fresh fruits and vegetables, the options are endless. One can mix up lots of variety.

Check out these amazing colourful smoothies recipes shared by chef Kunal Kapur.

Would you try this?

Also Read | Try kodo millet vadas with your evening chai. Check out the recipe here

Ingredients:

–Berry Beet Smoothie–

Strawberries – 8nos

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Beetroot (boiled, small) – 1nos

Curd – 1 cup

Rose Syrup – 1 tbsp

Ice cubes – a handful

–Kale & Banana Smoothie–

Curd – 1 cup

Kale leaves – a handful

Banana – 1 nos

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Ice cubes – a handful

–Pineapple and Curacao Smoothie–

Curd – 1 cup

Purple Cabbage (chopped) – 1/2 cup

Vanilla ice cream – 2 scoops

Pineapple chopped – 1/2 cup

Sugar – 2 tbsp

Blue Curacao Syrup- 2 tbsp

Ice cubes – a handful

–Mango Cardamom Smoothie–

Curd – 1 cup

Mango (diced) – 1 cup

Saffron – a pinch

Cardamom – 2 no

Sugar – 2 tbsp

Ice cubes – 1/2 cup

–Papaya Saffron Smoothie–

Curd – 1 cup

Almonds – 10 nos

Vanilla Extract – 1 tbsp

Saffron – a pinch

Papaya (diced)- 1 cup

Sugar – 2 tbsp

Ice Cubes – a handful

Also Read | Summer coolers: Enjoy aam panna popsicles with this easy recipe

Method:

* To make the smoothies make sure the curd is chilled.

For berry beet smoothie mix together all the ingredients and blend them to make a smooth lassi. Pour out and serve it chilled.

For kale and banana smoothie mix all the ingredients and blend it to make a smooth lassi. Pour out and serve it chilled.

For Pineapple and Curacao Smoothie mix all the ingredients and blend it to make a smooth lassi. Pour out and serve it chilled.

For Mango,Cardamom Smoothie mix all the ingredients and blend it to make a smooth lassi. Pour out and serve it chilled.

For Papaya Saffron Smoothie mix all the ingredients and blend it to make a smooth lassi. Pour out and serve it chilled.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle