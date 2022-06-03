scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Rahul Vaidya enjoys ‘pyaaz ki kachori’ in Jodhpur; know more about the snack food

"Next level pyaaz ki kachori at Jodhpur airport!" he wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 5:00:25 pm
The singer enjoyed a plate of pyaaz ki kachori in Jodhpur. (Photo: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv)

Indian states and cities have different delicacies and specialties that are enjoyed by locals as well as tourists, who sometimes come from far corners to get a taste of these food items.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city recently, enjoyed one such delectable dish, and going by his expressions, he seemed to have found it heavenly.

ALSO READ |The humble Indian dish that Alia Bhatt loves to eat: ‘Nothing like…’

The singer, who has participated in many musical reality shows and amassed a massive fan following after his stint on Bigg Boss 14, took to Instagram stories to share a video and a photo of himself enjoying the famous ‘pyaaz ki kachori‘ at Jodhpur airport. Take a look.

(Photo: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv)

Vaidya, 34, seemed to enjoy the taste of the food, which is a deep-fried dish enjoyed in cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur. The text on the post read, “Next level pyaaz ki kachori at Jodhpur airport!”

(Photo: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv)

As the name suggests, pyaaz ki kachori is made with onions, which are fried and stuffed inside the kachori or pastry. It is a famous breakfast item in Rajasthan, and is found on the menu in many Rajasthani restaurants in the country.

A popular street food, many people like to dip the kachori into dahi or curd before eating it.

Here is a recipe of the dish, as shared by chef Kunal Kapur on his YouTube channel.

Ingredients

To make the dough

– Maida 2 cups
– Ghee 5 tbsp
– Oil 5 tbsp
– A pinch of salt
– Water

Method

Make the soft dough by mixing all the ingredients together.

To make the onion stuffing

– Oil 4 tbsp
– Heeng 1/2 tsp
– Chopped ginger
– Chopped green chilli
– Cumin 1 tsp
– Saunf 1 tsp
– Chopped onions
– Black salt
– A pinch of pepper
– Turmeric
– Chilli powder
– Salt to taste

Method

* Put the ingredients on a pan and stir. The onions need not change colour to brown, but need to be tender. Cook on low flame and allow the mixture to cool.
* Take the dough balls and stuff them with the mixture, as shown in the video.
* Flatten them before frying in oil. Make sure they turn brown.

Would you like to try?

