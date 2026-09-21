Rahul Khanna, 54, gives a peek into his breakfasts

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Rahul Khanna, 54, shared a glimpse of his breakfasts, including toast, avocados, fresh fruit, sausages, and more. With a series of pictures on his Instagram, Khanna captioned the post, “That boy and his breakfasts”.
He also shared glimpses of his physique.
Dt Gulnaaz Shaikh, clinical nutritionist at Healthyz, said eggs, vegetables, fruit, avocado, yogurt/curd, whole grains, nuts and seeds are good foods. “Together, they provide protein, fibre, healthy fats and important micronutrients. That combination is more likely to keep you satisfied than a breakfast based mainly on refined carbohydrates or sugary foods,” said Shaikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The key, however, is balance. A healthy-looking plate can become calorie-dense if portions of cheese, avocado, seeds or spreads are excessive.
Eggs are a convenient source of high-quality protein, while avocado provides fibre and predominantly unsaturated fats. “Adding vegetables such as cucumber, tomato, carrots and leafy greens increases the fibre and micronutrient content of the meal. Lemon, herbs and capers can add plenty of flavour without requiring a heavy dressing,” said Shaikh.
For someone trying to lose weight, the combination can work well, provided portions are sensible, and you consider the day’s overall intake.
Eggs and smoked salmon provide substantial protein, while avocado and salad add healthy fats and fibre. “The caution is sodium: smoked salmon can be quite salty, so it is better not to make it the everyday protein choice, particularly for people who need to watch their salt intake,” mentioned Shaikh.
The eggs and vegetables are useful components, but if the sausages are processed meat, they should be limited rather than becoming a daily breakfast habit. Shaikh mentioned that they can contribute significant sodium and saturated fat. On most days, eggs, pulses, paneer, tofu, curd or other minimally processed protein sources are better choices.
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The bowl containing blueberries and figs with yogurt/curd, along with seeds, provides fibre, protein and healthy fats. Choose plain, unsweetened yogurt and let the fruit provide the sweetness. Seeds are nutritious, but a small portion is enough because they are energy-dense.
Toast can absolutely fit into breakfast. “Ideally, choose whole-grain bread and pair it with protein rather than eating it alone. Coffee is also fine for most people, but added sugar, syrups and large amounts of cream can change its nutritional profile considerably,” said Shaikh.
Don’t try to recreate a “perfect” Instagram breakfast. “Instead, use these meals as inspiration: build your plate around protein, add vegetables or fruit, choose a sensible portion of whole-grain carbohydrates and include some healthy fat. The right breakfast is ultimately the one that fits your health needs, activity level, appetite and overall diet,” said Shaikh.