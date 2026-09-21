Rahul Khanna, 54, gives a peek into his breakfasts

Rahul Khanna, 54, shared a glimpse of his breakfasts, including toast, avocados, fresh fruit, sausages, and more. With a series of pictures on his Instagram, Khanna captioned the post, “That boy and his breakfasts”.

He also shared glimpses of his physique.

Dt Gulnaaz Shaikh, clinical nutritionist at Healthyz, said eggs, vegetables, fruit, avocado, yogurt/curd, whole grains, nuts and seeds are good foods. “Together, they provide protein, fibre, healthy fats and important micronutrients. That combination is more likely to keep you satisfied than a breakfast based mainly on refined carbohydrates or sugary foods,” said Shaikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.