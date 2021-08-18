Rahul Gandhi enjoys Onam Sadhya in Kerala: Know about the festive platter

As part of the ongoing Onam festival in Kerala, Congress’ former president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi enjoyed a traditional Onam Sadhya feast in an old age home in Malappuram. He is on a visit to the state till August 18.

While the main Onam day or Thiruonam is on August 21, celebrations start 10-day prior. This year, the harvest festival which celebrates King Mahabali’s return, started on August 12, and will continue till August 23.

Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had onasadya with the residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam (old age home) at Wandoor in Malappuram district today. pic.twitter.com/yvhN5zsWO1 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

The traditional feast or Onam Sadhya is served on a banana leaf and is eaten by hand. It consists of 26 delicacies which are prepared with over 60 ingredients. The mouthwatering platter comprises fried vegetables, curries, pickles, sweets served alongside red rice.

A medley of fresh vegetables gently caressed with a creamy coconut and yoghurt gravy, the avial is what makes the sadya complete. #Onam2021 #KeralaTourism pic.twitter.com/ujRvnKqNQi — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) August 16, 2021

These include dishes like pachadi (pineapple or bitter gourd in yogurt), Chenna Varuthathu (yam cut into slices and fried with kitchen spices), sambar, olan (ash gourd with beans in a thick coconut milk gravy), Avial (vegetables made with coconut and milk) etc.

We say that the sizzle of banana chips in hot coconut oil is one of the most joyous sounds of Onam. Do you agree?#OnamBeyondBorders #FestivalOfEquality #Onam2021 #KeralaTourism pic.twitter.com/qlmhyrwaly — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) August 16, 2021

The dessert is payasam, which can be of many varieties like palpayasam, ada prathaman, pal ada payasam, ney payasam, semiya payasam, to name a few.

