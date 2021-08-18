scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Rahul Gandhi enjoys Onam Sadhya in Kerala: Know about the festive platter

The traditional feast or Onam Sadhya is served on a banana leaf and is eaten by hand

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2021 4:00:23 pm
rahul gandhi onam sadhya, onam sadhya varieties, what does onam sadhya have, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, onam sadhya dishes, kerala onam sadhya,The traditional feast is called Onam Sadhya which is served on a banana leaf. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

As part of the ongoing Onam festival in Kerala, Congress’ former president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi enjoyed a traditional Onam Sadhya feast in an old age home in Malappuram. He is on a visit to the state till August 18.

While the main Onam day or Thiruonam is on August 21, celebrations start 10-day prior. This year, the harvest festival which celebrates King Mahabali’s return, started on August 12, and will continue till August 23.

The traditional feast or Onam Sadhya is served on a banana leaf and is eaten by hand. It consists of 26 delicacies which are prepared with over 60 ingredients. The mouthwatering platter comprises fried vegetables, curries, pickles, sweets served alongside red rice.

These include dishes like pachadi (pineapple or bitter gourd in yogurt), Chenna Varuthathu (yam cut into slices and fried with kitchen spices), sambar, olan (ash gourd with beans in a thick coconut milk gravy), Avial (vegetables made with coconut and milk) etc.

The dessert is payasam, which can be of many varieties like palpayasam, ada prathaman, pal ada payasam, ney payasam, semiya payasam, to name a few.

