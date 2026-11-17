Imagine being a French dish with a history spanning more than a century, only to find yourself in the news because Rahul Gandhi didn’t like you. That’s what happened to chicken chasseur. At the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Rahul recalled ordering the dish at Cambridge’s Varsity Restaurant during a visit with his then-girlfriend. The experience, it seems, was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

“If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant, but never eat the chicken chasseur,” he joked.

The Greek restaurant had a special place in the Gandhi family’s story: it was where his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, first met. But its food apparently failed to leave Rahul with equally fond memories.

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So, what exactly is chicken chasseur, what goes into making it, and how did it become a part of French culinary history?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

What exactly is chicken chasseur?

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“Chicken Chasseur is a classic French chicken preparation made with mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots, garlic, wine, chicken stock and herbs such as thyme and parsley,” Chef Ravi Kiran, Head Chef at ibis Bengaluru Hosur Road, tells indianexpress.com.

Also known as poulet à la chasseur, this French preparation is served with a savoury sauce made with mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots, wine and herbs. The word chasseur translates to ‘hunter’ in French, which is why the dish is also described as hunter-style chicken.

The chicken is first seasoned and seared until golden brown. Mushrooms, garlic and shallots are then sautéed in the “same pan”, followed by wine, tomatoes and chicken stock. The chicken is returned to the pan and gently simmered until tender.

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Explaining that the ingredients work together to create the dish’s distinctive flavour, the chef tells indianexpress.com, “Each ingredient adds something different to the dish. Mushrooms give it an earthy flavour, tomatoes bring a little sweetness and acidity, and wine adds depth to the sauce. It also helps lift the flavours left in the pan after searing the chicken.”

Thyme adds a characteristic herbal aroma, while parsley brings freshness. The chicken is gently simmered so it stays moist and absorbs the sauce’s flavours. Getting the proportions right is equally important to ensure that no single ingredient overpowers the others.

A French preparation dating back to the 19th century

While its exact inventor and year of origin remain unknown, chicken chasseur appears in French culinary records dating back to the 19th century.

One early documented reference appears in Baron Brisse’s Les 366 menus du Baron Brisse, published in 1869. The cookbook features a preparation titled Poulets à la chasseur. Interestingly, this version differs from the one commonly associated with the dish today: it calls for grilling young chickens and serving them with Madeira sauce containing fried onions and strips of cooked ham.

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Another version appears in celebrated French chef Auguste Escoffier’s 1903 cookbook, Le Guide Culinaire. His recipe, titled Poulet sauté Chasseur, uses sautéed chicken with a sauce made from mushrooms, shallots, white wine, Cognac and tomato-flavoured demi-glace, finished with herbs such as chervil and tarragon.

These recipes show that the preparation has been interpreted differently over time, even as chicken served with a flavourful sauce remained at its heart.

Also Read | 6 dishes with a historical back story

What should a good chicken chasseur taste like?

For Chef Kiran, the sauce is what makes or breaks the dish. It should be earthy and savoury, with a slight tang from the tomatoes and wine, rather than overly thick or heavy.

“A good Chicken Chasseur should be earthy and full of flavour, with tender chicken and a sauce that has a lovely balance of savoury and slightly tangy notes. The sauce should coat the chicken well but should not be too thick or heavy. The mushrooms should still have a little bite to them, rather than becoming overcooked,” he says.

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This combination also sets it apart from other French chicken preparations. Coq au vin, for instance, uses red wine and has a deeper, more pronounced flavour, while chicken fricassée is generally lighter and associated with a creamy sauce. Chicken chasseur gets its character from mushrooms, tomatoes, wine and herbs.

There is, however, a familiar point of comparison for Indian diners. When asked which Indian dish could be compared it to it, Chef Kiran cites a “traditional home-style chicken curry.”

“The flavours are very different, but the approach to cooking has some similarities. In both dishes, the ingredients are cooked in stages to develop the base of the gravy, and the chicken is allowed to simmer so that it absorbs those flavours.”

As he further elaborates, in an Indian chicken curry, the depth comes from spices, onions and tomatoes, whereas Chicken Chasseur gets its flavour from mushrooms, wine, stock and herbs. “Both are comforting chicken preparations, and in both cases, a well-made sauce is what brings the dish together.”

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The dish is commonly served with mashed potatoes, buttered rice or roasted vegetables. Crusty bread is another accompaniment, particularly for soaking up the sauce.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.