Would you like to try ragi ladoos today?

Most of us love ladoos, isn’t it? We like to have them after a meal, but would not mind enjoying one before our meal too! But we also agree that ladoos come soaked in ghee. So if ghee-laden ladoos are something you like to avoid, here is a simple and healthy alternative that you should try. As per Rekha Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s mother, ragi is an “extremely nutritious mid-meal” item and makes for a filling indulgence.

Here is the simple recipe.

Ragi ladoos

Ingredients

2 cups – Ragi flour

1 cup – Dates

¾ cup – Ghee

1 cup – Sugar

½ cup – Dink (gond)

¼ tsp – Nutmeg powder

Dry fruits according to your choice

Method

*Take ghee in a pan. Deep fry gond in ghee till it becomes fluffy. Grind into powder.

*Now in the same ghee, add ragi flour and roast well.

*Chop the dates and fry for a while.

*Now grind dates with sugar.

*Mix roasted flour with all the ingredients and roll ladoos.

*You can add elaichi powder also instead of nutmeg powder.

Would you like to try?

