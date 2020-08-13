Would you like to try ragi ladoos today?

Most of us love ladoos, isn’t it? We like to have them after a meal, but would not mind enjoying one before our meal too! But we also agree that ladoos come soaked in ghee. So if ghee-laden ladoos are something you like to avoid, here is a simple and healthy alternative that you should try. As per Rekha Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s mother, ragi is an “extremely nutritious mid-meal” item and makes for a filling indulgence.
Here is the simple recipe.
Ragi ladoos
Ingredients
2 cups – Ragi flour
1 cup – Dates
¾ cup – Ghee
1 cup – Sugar
½ cup – Dink (gond)
¼ tsp – Nutmeg powder
Dry fruits according to your choice
Method
*Take ghee in a pan. Deep fry gond in ghee till it becomes fluffy. Grind into powder.
*Now in the same ghee, add ragi flour and roast well.
*Chop the dates and fry for a while.
*Now grind dates with sugar.
*Mix roasted flour with all the ingredients and roll ladoos.
*You can add elaichi powder also instead of nutmeg powder.
Would you like to try?
