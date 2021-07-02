Friday breakfast recipe: Ragi dosa is the perfect way to begin your day

Millets have become extremely popular in recent times. Not only are they healthy and delicious, but also help in boosting the body’s immunity by maintaining gut health. They contain soluble fiber, and are rich in micronutrients.

One such millet is ragi or nachni, which is also known as finger millet. It has several benefits including weight management. Of all the cereals and millets, finger millet is said to have the highest amount of calcium and potassium. You can use finger millets in your day-to-day recipes.

Here’s a simple and tasty recipe of Ragi Dosa from Rekha Diwekar, who keeps sharing traditional recipes on her Instagram.

Ingredients:

– Ragi flour – 1 cup

– Udad dal (split black gram) – ⅓ cup

– Fenugreek (methi) seeds – 1 tbsp

– Oil

– Onions – 2

– Green chillies – 2

– Coriander leaves (a handful)

– Salt to taste

Method :

– Soak urad dal with methi for 2 hours.

– Grind to make a fine paste.

– Add finely chopped onions, green chillies and coriander leaves to the ragi flour. Also, add salt to this mixture.

– Add enough water to make thin pouring consistency and keep aside for 20-30 minutes.

– Now add the batter to hot greased tawa and cover it with a lid.

– When one side is cooked, turn upside down and wait for a minute or two.

– Remove from tawa and serve hot with green/red chutney or white butter.

Benefits:

*High in protein

*Aids natural weight loss

*Loads of calcium content

*Prevents indigestion

