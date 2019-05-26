Ragi Cookies: For Growing Kids and everyone in the family

It’s only recently I realised that my three years old had this craving of munching cookies right after waking up every morning. As kids grow, their nutritional needs grow too. And as an easier available option, I could have easily stocked up something directly from the nearby store. But hey, do we know the number of preservatives, refined ingredients and even taste enhancers are poured in just to make those trendily packed cookies look and taste delicious.

Here is where my experiments with Millets started taking baby steps. And when you come up with something extremely nutritious, delightfully beautiful with no compromise on the quality of ingredients, you know you have cracked a winning deal.

Here’s my attempt with RAGI (Finger Millet) Cookies. They make a delicious breakfast platter if clubbed with a smoothie or just a glass of chocolate milk. And yes, the melt in mouth flavour of these cookies surely make Kids fall for them. So do try this recipe and let me know how your little one liked it.

Ingredients:

For 18-20 Cookies

¾ Cup – Ragi Flour

¾ Cup – Whole Wheat Flour

½ Cup – Powdered Sugar or Jaggery Powder (I used brown sugar)

1.5 tsp – Baking Powder

¾ Cup – Chilled Butter Cubes

2 tsp – Vanilla Extract

¼ Cup – grated Dark Chocolate

Milk (a few drops just to bind the flour together)

Method:

* Take a bowl and sieve in whole wheat, ragi flour, powdered sugar and baking powder.

* Now mix up flour and chilled butter nicely with hands till the entire mix comes out as bread crumbs.

* Add in Vanilla extract.

* Mix it all to form nice cookie dough.

* Pre-heat oven at 180 degrees for 10 minutes.

* Take the dough, make small balls and flatten them taking care of the edges.

* Top up the flattened cookies with chopped and grated chocolate.

* Arrange them in a greased baking tray

* Bake them for 12-15 minutes.

* Always remember to manually check in between as settings vary from oven to oven. Once done, let the cookies settle and come to room temperature. They will be crunchy only after cooling down.

Health Benefits of Ragi (Finger Millet)

Skin: Source of vitamin D improves vitality, improve skin tissues and reduce wrinkles.

Diabetes: Ragi has a low glycemic index and hence reduces food cravings. Helps in keeping the blood sugar in check.

Anaemia: Ragi is a good source of iron and helps improve haemoglobin levels.

Insomnia: Ragi is a source of antioxidants like Tryptophan and Amino acids. This helps to reduce anxiety, depression, and Insomnia.

Weight loss: Ragi is high in dietary fibre. It reduces unnecessary food cravings thus helps in weight loss.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.