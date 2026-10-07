Radhikka Madan swears by home food, reveals recent lifestyle changes: ‘Very little wheat’

Sarfira actor Radhikka Madan, 30, opened up about her eating habits, stressing her love for home food. “Eat as much as you want. You won’t have a problem. I don’t have a diet,” she said in a conversation with Brut India.

She revealed, “I’ve made some lifestyle changes. I’ve stopped consuming sugar, milk, and I consume very little wheat.”

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Dr Aniket Mule, consultant in internal medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, stressed that cutting back on added sugar is usually a good step, as too much sugar can lead to weight gain, low energy, and long-term metabolic issues. “The choice to remove milk and wheat varies from person to person. Some people feel lighter or less bloated without them, especially if they have lactose intolerance or gluten sensitivity. However, for others, these foods provide important nutrients like calcium, protein, and fibre. The decision should depend on how the body responds, not just on trends,” said Dr Mule.