Radhikka Madan swears by home food, reveals recent lifestyle changes: ‘Very little wheat’

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Sarfira actor Radhikka Madan, 30, opened up about her eating habits, stressing her love for home food. “Eat as much as you want. You won’t have a problem. I don’t have a diet,” she said in a conversation with Brut India.
She revealed, “I’ve made some lifestyle changes. I’ve stopped consuming sugar, milk, and I consume very little wheat.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Aniket Mule, consultant in internal medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, stressed that cutting back on added sugar is usually a good step, as too much sugar can lead to weight gain, low energy, and long-term metabolic issues. “The choice to remove milk and wheat varies from person to person. Some people feel lighter or less bloated without them, especially if they have lactose intolerance or gluten sensitivity. However, for others, these foods provide important nutrients like calcium, protein, and fibre. The decision should depend on how the body responds, not just on trends,” said Dr Mule.
According to Dr Mule, removing entire food groups without replacing their nutrients can cause deficiencies. “For example, cutting milk without adding other sources of calcium, or reducing wheat without including other whole grains, can upset the overall balance. At the same time, many people claim to feel more energetic because they are eating healthier and avoiding processed foods.”
Instead of following strict rules, “focusing on home-cooked meals, regular eating times, and mindful portion sizes helps build lasting habits”. “When eating becomes simple and balanced, the body adjusts naturally without feeling restricted,” said Dr Mule.
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It’s important to avoid blindly copying someone else’s routine. “What works for one person may not work for another. A gradual approach is best pay attention to how the body responds, make small adjustments, and ensure meals remain balanced. The goal is not to eliminate but to find what truly supports one’s health and daily life,” said Dr Mule.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.