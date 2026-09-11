R Madhavan and Siddharth bond over this dish: ‘We can’t live without…’

Test actors R Madhavan and Siddharth once teamed up for a chat with Netflix India, where they talked about their favourite food combinations. A vegetarian, Madhavan picked onion sambar among other foods. “I am a vegetarian, so this is what you’ll get from me. Others are avial. Dal curry. And extraordinary jeera pepper rasam,” he added. Siddharth, on the other hand, listed “mutton chukka,” adding that “it has to be mixed with some nice Vattha curry. It’s a simple fish fry. Parotta and salna.”

He also added that the co-stars bond over their love for thayyir saadam or curd rice. “The last bit will be curd rice. Yeah, man. How can we not have curd rice? We can’t live without curd rice,” said Siddharth.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Fermented curd rice, often called thayir saadam in South India, is a popular dish. “Curd rice is known for its cooling properties, making it a refreshing and soothing meal. The probiotics in fermented curd help with digestion and reduce body heat,” said Mohini Dongre, dietician at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram.

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Fermented curd contains beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus, which support gut health. These probiotics aid digestion and promote healthy gut flora, Dongre added.

Curd rice combines the nutritional benefits of rice and yoghurt. “It provides carbohydrates from rice, protein, calcium, and vitamins from yoghurt, making it a well-balanced meal,” said Dongre.

Do you love curd rice, too? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you love curd rice, too? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The fermentation process breaks down some of the lactose and proteins in dairy, making it easier to digest for people who are lactose intolerant or have mild dairy sensitivities.

This dish is packed with essential nutrients. “It offers calcium for strong bones, protein for muscle repair, and vitamins like B12 for energy metabolism. The carbohydrates from rice provide instant energy, perfect for quick meals or post-workout snacks,” said Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator.

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Curd rice is a cooling balm for the body, especially in tropical climates or after spicy meals.

“It helps regulate body temperature and hydrate during hot weather, making it a summer staple. Low in sodium and rich in magnesium and iron, curd rice supports heart health and blood pressure regulation. Plus, its antioxidants and B vitamins enhance mood by stimulating dopamine production, acting as a natural stress-reliever,” said Malhotra.

What else? Curd rice is often touted as comfort food because it is easy to whip up and can be customised according to your preferences. You can customise curd rice by adding various ingredients like herbs, spices, and vegetables to suit your taste preferences, said Dongre.

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“Curd rice is often considered comfort food due to its mild, creamy texture and tangy flavour. It’s a simple yet satisfying dish that many people enjoy,” said Dongre.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.