Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, 39, recently said he loves black coffee, adding that he is lactose intolerant. In his recent YouTube vlog, he expressed, “I am lactose-and gluten-intolerant. I don’t drink milk. It’s been a long time since I stopped drinking milk. There are many tests to determine lactose intolerance. So, what happens when I drink milk? It’s been a long time since I stopped drinking milk. So, if I drink milk now, I have many problems with bowel movements. It will really lead to issues for more than a couple of days. It takes at least two days for my stomach to come back to normal.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He also mentioned that he often thinks about the difference between black and South Indian filter coffee, a favourite with many. “I have thought a lot about what the difference is between black and filter coffee. ‘Who drinks decoction is what my father says’. Black coffee is directly extracted from the beans. Black coffee has no calories. Filter coffee is an absolute comfort drink. Black is good …you can have it after the gym or breakfast. This is an acquired taste. Our taste buds get used to it once we keep drinking it.”

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He shared that you can have black coffee without sugar when fasting, too. “If you want it for taste, then it’s filter coffee. But if you want to drink for health, it’s black. Start enjoying black coffee,” he mentioned.

This revelation highlighted an important aspect of personalised nutrition: what is healthy for one person may not suit another.

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that lactose intolerance occurs when the body produces insufficient amounts of the enzyme lactase, making it difficult to digest lactose, the natural sugar found in milk. “This can lead to symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, gas, and diarrhoea after consuming dairy products. It is different from a milk allergy, which involves the immune system,” said Goyal.

Many people with lactose intolerance do not need to eliminate all dairy. “Some can tolerate curd, yoghurt, aged cheeses, or lactose-free milk, as these contain less lactose or are easier to digest. The level of tolerance varies from person to person,” said Goyal.

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Which type of coffee do you drink? (Photo: AI Generated) Which type of coffee do you drink? (Photo: AI Generated)

Ashwin’s preference for black coffee instead of milk-based filter coffee is one practical way to avoid lactose while still enjoying coffee. “From a nutrition standpoint, plain black coffee is naturally low in calories and rich in antioxidants such as chlorogenic acids, which may support metabolic and cardiovascular health when consumed in moderation. However, the choice between black coffee and filter coffee should primarily depend on digestive tolerance and personal preference, not on the belief that one is universally healthier than the other,” said Goyal.

If dairy is removed from the diet, it is also important to ensure adequate intake of calcium, vitamin D, and protein through alternative sources such as fortified plant-based milks, soy products, sesame seeds, ragi, leafy greens, pulses, and nuts, she noted.

Also Read | The black coffee reset: This is what happens to the body when you ditch dairy

“What Ashwin’s experience reminds us is that nutrition should be personalised. Rather than following trends, it is more important to understand how your own body responds to different foods,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.