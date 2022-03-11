scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 11, 2022
Breaking News

Quiz alert: How well do you know Indian street food?

How well do you know Indian street food? Let's put your knowledge to test with this quiz.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 5:30:07 pm
food quiz, indian street foodsHow well do you know the lip-smacking street foods of India? (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

In India, street foods reign supreme. In every corner of the country, you will find a street food typical to that state, city, or even locality. There, often, is elaborate history behind each of these, and a recipe that can hardly be replicated at home. The dramatics of cooking by the road and attracting passersby with smell and visual is an art Indian street food stalls have mastered.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

ALSO READ |From golgappa to seekh kebab: Indulge in the goodness of Delhi street food at these joints

But how well do you know Indian street food? Let’s put your knowledge to test with this quiz.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

If you got 7/10 right, you deserve to treat yourself with your favourite street food.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Critics Choice Awards 2022: Celebrities arrive in style on the red carpet

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement