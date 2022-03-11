Quiz alert: How well do you know Indian street food?

In India, street foods reign supreme. In every corner of the country, you will find a street food typical to that state, city, or even locality. There, often, is elaborate history behind each of these, and a recipe that can hardly be replicated at home. The dramatics of cooking by the road and attracting passersby with smell and visual is an art Indian street food stalls have mastered.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

ALSO READ | From golgappa to seekh kebab: Indulge in the goodness of Delhi street food at these joints

But how well do you know Indian street food? Let’s put your knowledge to test with this quiz.

If you got 7/10 right, you deserve to treat yourself with your favourite street food.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!