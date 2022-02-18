Quiz alert: Can you match these famous breakfast items with their country of origin?

February 18, 2022 6:20:23 pm
Every country has a unique breakfast option that is a must-try. While India’s diversity allows its breakfast menu to include many items from across the states — like idli-vada, paratha, poha, puri-sabzi, bread-omelette, etc. — some countries have certain staples that are non-negotiable.
So, if you happen to visit any of these countries, you can try their speciality. But before that, take this quiz to find out how much you already know about these foods, and if you can match them to their country of origin.
Are you game?
How many of them could you manage to answer?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-