‘How can I quit coffee? I stopped for 2 days, and keep getting headaches. My BP has been on the rise lately and my doctor thinks quitting coffee might help lower it’

Coffee is the cornerstone of many morning routines. But when rising blood pressure enters the frame, the challenging process of quitting can suddenly become an urgent priority. One such coffee lover expressed their concern on Quora, highlighting the tough part of quitting this beverage: How can I quit coffee completely? I stopped for 2 days, and I keep getting headaches. My BP has been on the rise lately, and my doctor thinks quitting coffee might help lower it.

We decided to dig deeper and reached out to Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Consultant- Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, who told us that the key lies not just in quitting, but in how you do it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why quitting suddenly can feel so hard

If you’ve tried stopping coffee abruptly and ended up with a pounding headache, you’re not imagining it. “Headaches are a common and normal part of caffeine withdrawal,” says Dr Agarwal. This is because the body begins adjusting to lower caffeine levels. They typically begin “within 12–24 hours” and can last “for 2–7 days, sometimes up to a week.”

This is your body recalibrating after being used to a regular caffeine supply.

The safer way to quit coffee

Lemon water, coconut water, or short walks, could be good coffee alternates as they naturally boost alertness without raising BP (Image: Pexels) Lemon water, coconut water, or short walks, could be good coffee alternates as they naturally boost alertness without raising BP (Image: Pexels)

While it may seem tempting to quit in one go, that approach can backfire. “It’s better to taper coffee gradually rather than quit abruptly,” Dr Agarwal recommends.

She further suggests that the “safest way” is to gradually reduce caffeine intake over 1–2 weeks instead of stopping suddenly, which helps prevent withdrawal symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and irritability. Moreover, a slower reduction allows your body to adjust more comfortably, while also giving you a chance to monitor how your blood pressure responds.

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Simple shifts—like moving to lower-caffeine options or spacing out your coffee intake—can make the transition smoother. Alongside this, staying hydrated and maintaining good sleep also plays an important role in reducing withdrawal discomfort.

Coffee and blood pressure: what’s the link?

If your doctor has flagged your blood pressure, there’s a reason coffee came up in the conversation. “Caffeine can cause a temporary rise in blood pressure” by stimulating the heart and narrowing blood vessels.

Over time, “reducing or quitting coffee may help lower BP slightly,” especially for people who are more sensitive to caffeine. While it may not be the only factor affecting blood pressure, it can be one piece of the puzzle.

What can you have instead?

Letting go of coffee doesn’t mean giving up on energy altogether. “Options like green tea or herbal teas provide mild energy with less caffeine and are gentler on blood pressure.” Other simple alternatives like “lemon water, coconut water, or short walks” can also help boost alertness naturally without putting extra strain on your system.

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Over time, these small replacements can make the shift away from coffee feel more manageable. Remember, sometimes, the smartest way to quit is not to rush it at all!

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.