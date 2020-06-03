This quick rasam recipe needs just five ingredients

Try out an easy rasam recipe that you would love. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock/Representative Image) Try out an easy rasam recipe that you would love. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock/Representative Image)

Do you also, at times, find it difficult to manage cooking after working long hours, and are constantly searching for quick and easy recipes that are filling and delicious? If your answer to that question is yes, then you are at the right place. Today we will share a super easy recipe for South Indian rasam that goes well with rice. While rasam recipe is not new, many people add rasam powder or make a DIY rasam powder to prepare the dish. But what if we tell you that this recipe does not require you to make one.

Not just yummy, rasam rice makes for an easily-digestible, light meal.

Here is a simple recipe that we have tried and tested for you. All it needs are five basic ingredients found in almost every Indian kitchen.

Ingredients

1 – Tomato, chopped roughly

1/4 cup – Toor dal, pressure cooked

1 lemon-sized ball – Imli, dipped in warm water for 15 minutes

1 1/4tsp – Sambar powder

1tsp – Rock salt/salt

Method

Take a kadhai and add imli water on medium flame. Then add chopped tomato, pressure cooked, mashed toor dal, sambar powder and rock salt. Let it boil for around 15 minutes. You can also add some coriander if you want. Serve hot.

ALSO READ | Savour the best of health with this Ayurveda thali | Have leftover rice, dal and sabzi? Turn it into a filling soup

Why the recipe works?

While sambar powder is the perfect combination of all spices, imli or tamarind adds its tangy flavour that is characteristic of a typical South Indian rasam. Both of these combine well with the juices of the tomato and make for a flavourful combination.

Pro tip: Pressure cook the toor dal and rice one above the other in the same cooker to save some more time and gas.

Thank us later.

Would you like to try?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd