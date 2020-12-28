Cakes, pizza, pasta: The many mug recipes we tried in 2020

Despite the pandemic, the year 2020 has been quite exciting for food enthusiasts — the range of food trends we saw this year is proof. But while people cooked meals, balancing it with work from home and other household chores, they also adapted the recipes to make them quickly without using too many utensils to avoid increasing their workload further. As a result, mug recipes became quite popular this year as they could be whipped in no time.

Take a look:

Mug cake: Baking enthusiasts introduced us to a range of mug cake recipes or baking cake in a coffee mug, without the hassle of preparing the batter in a bowl and then transferring it to a baking tray. These no-oven cakes can be easily baked in a microwave or a pan, and they take less than five minutes to be ready. Here, we list some of the easy mug recipes that caught our eye:

Chocolate chip cookies: Apart from cake, you can also bake hassle-free chocolate chip cookies in a mug. All you need for this are some easily available ingredients that you mix in the bowl and microwave for just one minute. Check out the recipe here.

Dhokla in a mug: Not just desserts, turns out you can satiate your snack cravings too without having to worry about not having enough time to make them. One such mug recipe we loved was that of khaman dhokla which is not only delicious but healthy too. Try the recipe.

Make dhokla in a mug. (Source: arati.sahas/Instagram) Make dhokla in a mug. (Source: arati.sahas/Instagram)

Pasta in a mug: Among the variety of quick recipes we learnt this year, pasta in a mug surely caught our attention. And it takes barely five minutes to cook — from boiling to garnishing, the entire process can be completed in just one microwave-safe mug. Here’s the recipe for making pasta in a mug.

Pizza in a mug: For all pizza lovers, here’s a chance to try your hand at homemade pizza without worrying about safety precautions when you order in. Follow this recipe to make pizza in a mug in just two-four minutes. Yes, you read that right!

Pancake in a mug: Making pancakes has never been this easy; you do not have to worry about pouring the right amount of batter in the pan or spreading it correctly. This mug pancake recipe will ensure you can have one of your favourite breakfast items without any hassle.

Which of these mug recipes are you yet to try?

