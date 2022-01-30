A jowar almond warm salad recipe that you can customise per your liking

When you learn the skill of cooking with millets, there is no limit to improvisation. Sometimes, while working with people from different cultures, I learn a lot about their regional cuisines, their locally-available ingredients, and how to guide them with the options available to them. Not just this, there is a whole lot of science when it comes to substituting ingredients like spices and oils locally available.

The recipe I am sharing today is a quick one. If you are clear about the basics — that every millet grain has to undergo thorough cleaning and proper soaking of 8-10 hours — the job is half done, especially if you plan your meals a day in advance.

In this recipe, I have used sorghum millet which was well soaked after washing it. You can substitute sorghum with any grain that works best for your health. Just remember, the cooking time will vary for each millet.

In case almond flour is not available, you can replace it with any nut flour, and if you are allergic to nuts, try freshly-grated coconut or even veggies that will add volume to your salad. The idea is to balance the portion as too much millet fiber can cause constipation.

ALSO CHECK OUT | A recipe to make khichdi exciting with millets

Remember, millets are not complete meals. Always add loads of veggies, nuts and seeds to have a balanced platter. And never forget to hydrate.

There is more to seeds and veggies, which I plan to cover in my next column. I want to talk all about the seed cycle, and how beautifully it works on menstrual issues.

But before that, check this super-quick step-by-step recipe and refer to the video attached.

JOWAR ALMOND WARM SALAD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini- Millet Coach (@crazykadchimilletcoach)

Ingredients

· 1 cup sorghum millet (jowar) thoroughly washed and soaked for 10 hours.

· 3 tbsp almond flour

· Italian seasoning, red chilli flakes

· Rock salt to taste

· A pinch of turmeric

· Freshly ground black pepper

· Extra virgin olive oil

· 1/2 cup fresh parsley (chopped)

ALSO TRY | Here is how you can make gluten free Tabbouleh

Method

1. Boil well soaked jowar with a pinch of turmeric and salt.

2. Drain extra water. Keep it for later in your soups and curries.

3. Sauté boiled and tender Jowar pearls in extra virgin olive oil.

4. Add seasonings and herbs of your choice.

5. Add almond flour and do not overcook.

6. Garnish with fresh parsley.

7. Enjoy it warm.

You can improvise with this recipe in a million ways with many different millets. If you use coconut flour, work on the spices. Adding curry leaves will add to the flavours.

Always remember that ingredients that are grown locally in your area will always taste good. You can even drizzle some lemon juice.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!