Are you eating good quality eggs? Take this quick test to know

You should avoid eating bad quality eggs. (Source: Pixabay)

The eggs that you just purchased may look perfectly fine from the outside. Only when you break or boil them may you find out that they are not of very good quality.

The official Twitter account of MyGovIndia recently shared an easy hack for determining the quality of the egg that you consume. All you need to do is a simple float test. Here’s how:

* Fill a glass with water.

* Dip the egg into the water.

* Observe the position of the egg. If the egg is fresh, it will be placed at the bottom of the glass, width wise.

* If the egg is slightly older, it will be placed at the bottom on one end of the glass.

* If the egg is rotten, you will see it floating on the surface. As the egg ages, the air pocket inside it grows larger. Water from the egg is released and is replaced by air which is why a rotten egg floats.

It is recommended that you eat eggs that are fresh, and not the slightly older or rotten ones. Eating a bad egg can increase the risk of Salmonella infection, according to Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Salmonella is a type of bacteria that causes food poisoning. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

So next time you get eggs, try this test to check their quality before consuming them.

