Beat the heat with these quick and easy summer drinks

With the summer heat taking a toll on us, staying hydrated becomes one of the most important things to do. But drinking plain water can get boring. So why not infuse some flavour? We bring some easy and quick summer drink recipes that you can try.

Curated by bartender Sanjay at Mellow Garden, these coolers need only three to four ingredients to make. Trust us, you will love sipping on them.

Blue Lagoon

Ingredients

50 ml – Curacao Syrup

250 ml – Sprite

2 tsp – Lemon juice

2 tbsp – Sugar syrup

Mint & lemon slice for garnishing

Ice cubes

Method

* Add sugar syrup, lemon juice and curacao syrup in a glass and stir with a spoon.

* Now add Sprite and give it a quick stir.

* Quickly add a handful of ice, some mint leaves and lemon slices to garnish.

* Serve chilled.

Oreo Shake

Ingredients

1 scoop – Vanilla ice cream

150 ml – Milk

2 tsp – Chocolate syrup

3 oreo – Biscuits for drink

2 oreo – Biscuit for garnishing

Ice cubes

Method

* Blend all the ingredients in a mixer along with ice.

* Take Oreo biscuits and crumble it over the shake.

* Serve chilled.

Honey Cinnamon Colada

Ingredients

1 tsp – Honey

1 tsp – Cinnamon powder

150 ml – Mango juice

150 ml – Pineapple juice

2 tsp – Fresh cream

Pineapple slice & cinnamon stick for garnishing

Ice cubes

Method

* Blend all the ingredients in a mixer along with ice, and pour it in a glass.

* Garnish it with a slice of pineapple and cinnamon powder.

Brownie Cafe

Ingredients

1 – Scoop vanilla ice cream

150 ml – Milk

2 tsp – Chocolate syrup

1 slice of chocolate brownie cake for drink

1 slice of chocolate brownie cake for garnishing

Ice cubes

Method

* Blend all the ingredients in a mixer along with ice.

* Now, pour it in a glass. Take a slice of brownie and crumble it over the shake for some extra deliciousness.

One night stand

Ingredients

50 ml – Ginger ale

250 ml – Cola 250

2 tsp – Lemon juice

lemon slice for garnishing

Ice cubes

Method

*Add lemon juice and ginger ale in glass & stir with a spoon.

* Now add cola and give it a quick stir.

* Quickly add a handful of ice and lemon slices to garnish.

* Serve chilled.