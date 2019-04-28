Beat the heat with these quick and easy summer drinks

With the summer heat taking a toll on us, staying hydrated becomes one of the most important things to do. But drinking plain water can get boring. So why not infuse some flavour? We bring some easy and quick summer drink recipes that you can try.
Curated by bartender Sanjay at Mellow Garden, these coolers need only three to four ingredients to make. Trust us, you will love sipping on them.
Blue Lagoon
Ingredients
50 ml – Curacao Syrup
250 ml – Sprite
2 tsp – Lemon juice
2 tbsp – Sugar syrup
Mint & lemon slice for garnishing
Ice cubes
Method
* Add sugar syrup, lemon juice and curacao syrup in a glass and stir with a spoon.
* Now add Sprite and give it a quick stir.
* Quickly add a handful of ice, some mint leaves and lemon slices to garnish.
* Serve chilled.
Oreo Shake
Ingredients
1 scoop – Vanilla ice cream
150 ml – Milk
2 tsp – Chocolate syrup
3 oreo – Biscuits for drink
2 oreo – Biscuit for garnishing
Ice cubes
Method
* Blend all the ingredients in a mixer along with ice.
* Take Oreo biscuits and crumble it over the shake.
* Serve chilled.
Honey Cinnamon Colada
Ingredients
1 tsp – Honey
1 tsp – Cinnamon powder
150 ml – Mango juice
150 ml – Pineapple juice
2 tsp – Fresh cream
Pineapple slice & cinnamon stick for garnishing
Ice cubes
Method
* Blend all the ingredients in a mixer along with ice, and pour it in a glass.
* Garnish it with a slice of pineapple and cinnamon powder.
Brownie Cafe
Ingredients
1 – Scoop vanilla ice cream
150 ml – Milk
2 tsp – Chocolate syrup
1 slice of chocolate brownie cake for drink
1 slice of chocolate brownie cake for garnishing
Ice cubes
Method
* Blend all the ingredients in a mixer along with ice.
* Now, pour it in a glass. Take a slice of brownie and crumble it over the shake for some extra deliciousness.
One night stand
Ingredients
50 ml – Ginger ale
250 ml – Cola 250
2 tsp – Lemon juice
lemon slice for garnishing
Ice cubes
Method
*Add lemon juice and ginger ale in glass & stir with a spoon.
* Now add cola and give it a quick stir.
* Quickly add a handful of ice and lemon slices to garnish.
* Serve chilled.