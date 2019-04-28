Toggle Menu
Beat the heat with these quick and easy summer drinkshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/food-wine/quick-easy-summer-drinks-best-thing-beat-heat-5698002/

Beat the heat with these quick and easy summer drinks

While staying hydrated is extremely important during summers, drinking plain water can get boring. So why not infuse some flavour? Try these easy summer drink recipes.

Summer Drinks, Blue Lagoon, sugar syrup, lemon juice, curacao syrup
Try out these easy and quick summer drinks to beat the heat.

With the summer heat taking a toll on us, staying hydrated becomes one of the most important things to do. But drinking plain water can get boring. So why not infuse some flavour? We bring some easy and quick summer drink recipes that you can try.

Curated by bartender Sanjay at Mellow Garden, these coolers need only three to four ingredients to make. Trust us, you will love sipping on them.

Blue Lagoon

Ingredients

50 ml – Curacao Syrup
250 ml – Sprite
2 tsp – Lemon juice
2 tbsp – Sugar syrup
Mint & lemon slice for garnishing
Ice cubes

Method

* Add sugar syrup, lemon juice and curacao syrup in a glass and stir with a spoon.

* Now add Sprite and give it a quick stir.

Advertising

* Quickly add a handful of ice, some mint leaves and lemon slices to garnish.

* Serve chilled.

Oreo Shake

Summer Drinks, Blue Lagoon, sugar syrup, lemon juice, curacao syrup

Ingredients

1 scoop – Vanilla ice cream
150 ml – Milk
2 tsp – Chocolate syrup
3 oreo – Biscuits for drink
2 oreo – Biscuit for garnishing
Ice cubes

Method

* Blend all the ingredients in a mixer along with ice.

* Take Oreo biscuits and crumble it over the shake.

* Serve chilled.

Honey Cinnamon Colada

Summer Drinks, Blue Lagoon, sugar syrup, lemon juice, curacao syrup

Ingredients

1 tsp – Honey
1 tsp – Cinnamon powder
150 ml – Mango juice
150 ml – Pineapple juice
2 tsp – Fresh cream
Pineapple slice & cinnamon stick for garnishing
Ice cubes

Method

* Blend all the ingredients in a mixer along with ice, and pour it in a glass.

* Garnish it with a slice of pineapple and cinnamon powder.

Brownie Cafe

Summer Drinks, Blue Lagoon, sugar syrup, lemon juice, curacao syrup

Ingredients

1 – Scoop vanilla ice cream
150 ml – Milk
2 tsp – Chocolate syrup
1 slice of chocolate brownie cake for drink
1 slice of chocolate brownie cake for garnishing
Ice cubes

Method

* Blend all the ingredients in a mixer along with ice.

* Now, pour it in a glass. Take a slice of brownie and crumble it over the shake for some extra deliciousness.

One night stand

Summer Drinks, Blue Lagoon, sugar syrup, lemon juice, curacao syrup

Ingredients

50 ml – Ginger ale
250 ml – Cola 250
2 tsp – Lemon juice
lemon slice for garnishing
Ice cubes

Method

*Add lemon juice and ginger ale in glass & stir with a spoon.

* Now add cola and give it a quick stir.

Advertising

* Quickly add a handful of ice and lemon slices to garnish.

* Serve chilled.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Thai black sticky rice looks highly dramatic but is loaded with nutrients
2 You will fall in love with these healthy summer salad recipes
3 Beat the heat: Why you need to include curd in your diet this summer