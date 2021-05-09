scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 09, 2021
Quick dessert recipe: Try these no-bake chocolate peanut butter bars

You cannot miss out on the delectable taste of chocolate and peanut butter coming together!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 9, 2021 9:40:07 pm
easy no-bake chocolate peanut butter bars. em's kitchen no-bake chocolate peanut butter bars. quarantine snacks no-bake chocolate peanut butter barsWould you like to try? (Photo: Em's Kitchen/YouTube)

Times are rough and if you feel overworked, a nice delicious dessert can really lift the mood. Here is a quick dessert recipe that does not require you to bake. Check out this recipe by YouTuber Em’s Kitchen below.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup melted butter
  • 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 2 tbsp creamy peanut butter
  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 cup graham cracker crumbs

Steps

*In a bowl add peanut butter, powdered sugar and crushed crackers. Do not forget to add the butter, make sure it is melted. Fold the mixture using a spatula.

*Transfer this mixture to a tray lined with parchment paper. Make sure you spread it evenly. Now add 2 tablespoons of peanut butter along with chocolate chips and pop it into the microwave to melt.

*Spread it evenly over the peanut butter spread and refrigerate it for 2 hours. Cut it into pieces and enjoy! You can also check out the video below.

