In the mood for a quick dessert? Try this interesting recipe

Here's how to make mouth-watering truffle balls. (Source: Meghna's Food Magic/Instagram)

One of the good parts about weekends is the fact that one can devote an ample amount of time to something that one may otherwise be unable to do amid a busy schedule. One such activity is baking. While the lockdown gave many of us that amount of time, given that the distinction between weekdays and weekend actually became blurred, yet for many of us, work from home took most of our time and energy. If you have just recently started with making desserts, here is a fine no-bake recipe that will become an instant crowd pleaser and is a perfect one for lovely family time.

Wondering what it is?

Chef Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic fame recently shared the chocolatey recipe of Cream Cheese Lemon Pista Truffle Balls.

Take a look!

“Here’s another no-bake no-cooking dessert; trust me it’s the best chocolate dessert you’ve had till now,” remarked Kamdar.

Here’s the recipe of Cream Cheese Lemon Pista Truffle Balls

Ingredients

100g – Cream cheese

100g – Chopped white chocolate (it has to be melted)

Some chopped pistachios (pista)

2-3 drops – Lemon juice

200g – Chopped dark chocolate(it has to be melted)

Method

*Take a mixing bowl, add 100 grams plain cream cheese and mash it well.(If home made, add pinch of salt).

*Take 100 grams of chopped white chocolate (melt in oven for 30 sec/cook it on stove with double boiler).

*Mash it well, add it in the cream cheese and mix it.

*Add some chopped pistachios.

*Add 2-3 drops of lemon juice (for mild acidic flavour to compliment white chocolate), mix it well.

*Take a plate, covered with cling film (plastic wrap) to avoid sticking of chocolate.

*Place chocolate balls on plate with the help of measuring spoon (measure of 1 tablespoon)

*Keep it in the freezer for 10-15 minutes(for firmness).

*Now roll out balls on your palms giving nice round shape and again keep it in the freezer (for firmness).

*Take 200 grams of dark chocolate in a bowl(melt it with the same procedure as white chocolate).

*Now take out the truffle balls from freezer and dip them in hot dark chocolate.

*Garnish a few truffle balls with chopped pistachios and few with white melted chocolate (with a help of piping bag).

*Cream Cheese Lemon Pista Truffle Balls are ready.

Would you like to try?

