Quick breakfast option: Make poha in 10 minutes with this easy recipe

With our routines, especially our sleep cycle, going for a toss, there have been numerous instances when we have woken up late in the morning and missed breakfast. But missing breakfast, which is considered to be the most important meal, should not be an option. So for days you are running late and are looking for quick and fuss-free recipes, we have something for you!
Ingredients
- Refined oil
- 1 – Finely chopped green chill
- 2 tsp – Lemon juice, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- 2 cups – Poha
- ¼ cup – Peanuts
- ½ tsp – Mustard seeds
- 1 tsp – Cumin seeds
- 1 tsp – Turmeric powder
- ½ tsp – Red chilli powder
- 7-8 – Curry leaves
Steps
*Wash poha with fresh water and let it rest so that the water drains out completely.
*Until then, take a flat pan and set it on low heat. To it, add 1 tbsp refined oil. After it heats up a bit, add peanuts and saute. Transfer to a bowl.
*Now add additional 2 tbsp oil and warm it up a little. To it, add jeera and mustard seeds. Once the seeds begin to splutter, add the green chilli and mix.
*Next, add the curry leaves and cook for 5 minutes. Then add chopped onion and stir until it turns slightly golden brown. Then add the peanuts, salt as per your taste.
*Next, add haldi along with red chilli powder. Let the spices cook for 2 minutes and then add the poha. Gently stir it and cover with lid for 2 minutes.
*Once done, transfer it to a plate, squeeze some lemon juice and enjoy your breakfast!
