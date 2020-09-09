Queen Elizabeth avoids all fast food except this one dish, but with a twist

A former royal chef revealed which fast food Queen Elizabeth likes to eat. (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

Queen Elizabeth II is not a fan of fast food; in fact, she avoids it at all costs, former royal chef Darren McGrady recently revealed.

McGrady, who earlier revealed what the Queen eats in a day. said that if she ever desired takeaway food, royal chefs would create their own version of the dish. But there is one fast food she makes an exception for — burgers.

The former royal chef revealed that the 94-year-old monarch, however, is particular about how burgers are served — they should come without a bun.

“It always tickled me at Balmoral, we would make our own burgers…There’d be gorgeous cranberry and everything stuffed into them, but we never set buns out,” McGrady was quoted as saying by Insider. The royals would eat their burgers with knife and fork, he added. The only thing that the Queen “eats with fingers” is afternoon tea.

“The menus at Buckingham Palace are very traditional French, which wouldn’t lean towards having pizza on it,” he said. McGrady had earlier mentioned in an interview with US Weekly that pizza was never served to the royal family during his 11 years of tenure at the Buckingham Palace.

