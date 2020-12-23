Queen Elizabeth’s chefs reveal traditional Christmas gingerbread recipe; watch

Chefs from the royal kitchen shared their traditional gingerbread recipe. (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

The British royal family is gearing up for Christmas. And their traditional royal feast marks an integral part of the celebrations. From classic turkey dish to pudding, the royals are known to relish a range of Christmas-special delicacies.

But now, even you can get a taste of the royal’s Christmas feast. Chefs from the royal kitchen recently shared the recipe for their traditional Christmas gingerbread house on their official website.

Take a look at the recipe below:

Ingredients

1000g – Plain Strong Flour

14g – Bicarbonate of Soda

28g – Ground Ginger

14g – Ground Cinnamon

355g – Butter, unsalted

500g – Light Brown Sugar

140g – Egg

175g – Golden Syrup

Method

*Mix flour, bicarbonate and spices together.

*Add cold diced butter and continue mixing until crumb stage is reached.

*Add sugar and briefly combine.

*Then add eggs and syrup and mix until dough is formed.

*Divide into 2 blocks, knead together by hand and flatten.

*Wrap and chill for a few hours before rolling to approximately 5mm thickness for the house parts and approximately 3mm for smaller decorative parts.

*Cut gingerbread house shapes.

*Place on baking trays and chill again before baking.

*For windows, crush boiled sweets into the spaces you have cut.

Baking

*Fan oven 165 degrees Celsius

*18+ min for house pieces

*12+ min for smaller pieces

Icing

Ingredients

1500g – Icing Sugar

200g – Egg White

50g – Lemon Juice

Method

*Sieve icing sugar and combine with egg white and lemon juice by hand first before placing into mixer.

*Paddle together on low speed for about 2min, then scrape sides and paddle well.

*Continue mixing on low speed for approx. another 5min, until a creamy hard peak consistency is reached.

*For piping, decoration works loosen icing with some water.

*To assemble gingerbread house use hard peak icing.

