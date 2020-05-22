Queen Elizabeth’s chefs reveal recipe of royal dish served at garden parties

Scones, apart from sandwiches, are traditionally made at royal garden parties. (representative image, source: Getty Images) Scones, apart from sandwiches, are traditionally made at royal garden parties. (representative image, source: Getty Images)

About 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake — that is how much food people consume at Queen Elizabeth II’s annual royal garden parties, as mention by the royal family’s official Instagram account.

One of the foods traditionally served during these parties at Buckingham Palace every summer are fruit scones. Scones are baked goods usually made of flour or oatmeal and baking powder. They are slightly sweetened and occasionally glazed with eye wash. The royal pastry chefs recently revealed the recipe for baking these special scones. It is a simple recipe that you can also try; take a look:

Ingredients

500g – Plain flour

28g – Baking powder

94g – Butter

86g – Sugar

2 – Whole eggs

140ml – Butter milk

100g – Sultanas, a type of raisin (cover in hot water and leave to soak for 30 minutes)

Read| Royal chefs share cupcake recipe on Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday; check it out here

Method

* Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius

* Mix the flour, baking powder, butter and sugar together in a bowl until a crumb is formed

* In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and buttermilk together

* Add the liquid to the crumb mixture

* Continue to mix the dough, until it is smooth

* (Optional) Add the sultanas, and mix until evenly distributed

* Remove the dough from the bowl, flatten the dough and cover

* Leave to rest for approximately 30 minutes

* Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2.5 cm and cut to desired shape

* Rest the scones for another 20 minutes

* Gently egg wash the top of the scones

* Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown

* Cool before serving with jam and clotted cream

Read| The Queen has banned one of Meghan Markle’s favourite foods in the royal palaces; find out what

Watch the recipe video:

Treat yourself and your family to these royal scones.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd