Revealed: The most searched snack during lockdown

As people explore new recipes that can be whipped at home during lockdown, “quarantine snacks” has become the most searched food item online, globally, in the past 90 days.

“Quarantine snacks” became the top trending snack search around the world over the past 90 days as more people stay inside and diversify their pantry portfolios → https://t.co/cxjhPgKgNK 🥕🍌🍪 pic.twitter.com/o5JHyCessF — Google (@Google) April 27, 2020

According to a Google Trends report, quarantine snacks made it to the top spot especially in New Zealand, United States and Canada.

Some of us have taken to binging on comfort foods throughout the day, mostly comprising junk foods, which could be a sign of stress eating to cope with situational anxiety or negative thoughts. This could put your metabolism and cardiovascular health at risk. If you are also craving junk foods all day, here are some ways suggested by a psychiatrist to cope with it.

This does not mean you have to forgo your craving completely. Instead, you could try healthy alternatives like sweet potato chip recipe or these healthy snack recipes.

Google Trends report further revealed an all-time high search worldwide for baking, with rising interest in “how to make bread in microwave”. A previous trend report showed that banana bread topped the list of most searched food items in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. We saw Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor try their hand at it too.

Searches for “baking” are at an all-time high worldwide. If you’re looking for something a little easier, searches for “how to make bread in microwave” are also rising, so you should have everything you knead for these recipes → https://t.co/zLiTJwv8MY 🥖 pic.twitter.com/g2D5iA0gSb — Google (@Google) April 27, 2020

Some of the other recipes being looked up online are French toast, chicken breasts, chocolate cake, carrot cake and the popular Dalgona coffee.

With people finally getting to spend time with each other, “family dinner” is also being searched online more than ever, with many looking at easy dinner recipes to cook at home, like fried rice and spaghetti bolognese laced with minced beef.

Now that more people can make it to the table in time for dinner, the world is searching for “family dinner” more than ever → https://t.co/MQsKWsrn36 🍽 pic.twitter.com/ROr37LM6c0 — Google (@Google) April 27, 2020

What dishes are you making during the lockdown?

