The bedtime drink PV Sindhu doesn’t skip

PV Sindhu, who recently made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open title, has now given a peek into what recovery at home looks like, courtesy of her husband and entrepreneur, Venkata Datta Sai. Sharing a story by Indian Express, the badminton champion wrote on X, “The recovery experiments at home are all true too. @deepigoyal got him sold on an inversion table after reading and testing a thesis while building Temple. Another dear friend convinced him that red-light therapy was the answer. Then, one fine morning, a temperature-controlled mattress magically appeared. Tart cherry juice became compulsory before bed. Recovery boots. Breathing drills. Cryotherapy. At this point I don’t even ask questions anymore… I just say, “Okay… what’s today’s experiment?”

Adding that Datta’s latest “obsession” is finding a hyperbaric chamber, Sindhu continued: “I made the mistake of looking it up… and it’s literally a giant metal tube.?? Strangely enough, a lot of these bizarre things are actually starting to make sense.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

In the same note, Sindhu also thanked cricketer Virat Kohli for his support. “One thing I’ll always be grateful for, though, is Virat bhai. I reached out to him at one of the lowest points of my career. Injuries were piling up, the results weren’t coming, and I just needed someone who understood. He replied within minutes, and we met the very next day. What we spoke about will always stay between us. But I’ll always be grateful that when I needed someone, he was there. He didn’t say much, but every word stayed with Datta and me. Some conversations change the way you see things. That was one of them.”

Sindhu also mentioned the importance of “finding your joy again”. “Today, I know exactly why I wake up for those 5:30 a.m. sessions. And I can honestly say… it isn’t the trophies. It isn’t the wins. It’s something much deeper. And this time, I’ll protect it with everything I have,” she said.

Taking a cue from her revelation, we asked an expert about the benefits of tart cherry juice before bed.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, affirmed that there is some scientific basis. “Tart cherry juice contains natural compounds like anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, along with small amounts of natural melatonin. Research suggests it may support better sleep quality and help the body recover after intense physical activity. However, it is not a magic drink. For athletes, it works best as part of a recovery routine that includes good nutrition, hydration, and enough rest,” said Sheikh.

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Is cherry tart juice effective? (Photo: AI Generated) Is cherry tart juice effective? (Photo: AI Generated)

Notably, better sleep allows the body to repair muscles, restore energy stores, and perform better the following day. “That said, the benefits are usually modest, and cherry juice should not replace healthy sleep habits like maintaining a regular bedtime and limiting screen time before sleep,” reiterated Sheikh.

Is tart cherry juice useful only for athletes, or can others benefit too?

Most healthy individuals can enjoy tart cherry juice as part of a balanced diet, but athletes or those who exercise regularly will likely see the most benefits and need faster recovery. “For someone with a sedentary lifestyle, just adding cherry juice is unlikely to result in noticeable health improvements if their overall diet and lifestyle are poor,” said Sheikh.

What to note?

Sheikh noted that many commercially available cherry juices have added sugar, which can lead to excess calorie intake and blood sugar spikes if consumed regularly. “People with diabetes or those trying to lose weight should read labels carefully and choose products with no added sugar whenever possible. Portion size also matters since even natural fruit juices should be consumed in moderation,” said Sheikh.

Shivani, I have to say this first… you’re such an incredible writer. ❤️ I genuinely love reading everything you write. Also… getting Datta to talk this much genuinely feels like an achievement. 😂 He’s usually the one asking all the questions, never answering them. The… https://t.co/Pm2GYpQcoj — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 20, 2026

If you have an early morning workout, focus on supporting recovery the night before rather than relying on just one food or drink. A light evening meal containing protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats, along with enough hydration, is often more beneficial.

“If needed, a small bedtime snack like unsweetened yogurt, a handful of nuts, or a moderate amount of tart cherry juice can fit into a balanced routine. Consistency in sleep, nutrition, and training will have a much greater effect on performance than any one superfood,” said Sheikh.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.