This cousin of green bhindi is great for gut health and weight management

Have you ever had purple okra or bhindi? Also called magenta okra, these are not as common as their green cousins but are equally beneficial for health. So, if you happen to lay your hands on them, do try to reap a host of health benefits. Telling us more about this vegetable, clinical dietitian Garima Goyal said, “Purple bhindi is a vibrant variant of the regular green okra. The striking purple hue comes from anthocyanins, the natural pigments also found in berries, red cabbage, and purple carrots, known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.