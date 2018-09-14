Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • What’s the hype about Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte that Indians can’t stop talking about

What’s the hype about Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte that Indians can’t stop talking about

Describing it as a drink "sprinkled with some pumpkin spice and a swish of magic", Starbucks India tweeted about its arrival in India this fall.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2018 4:37:08 pm

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the residents of a small town who stay back as Hurricane Florence comes their way
Watch Now
Meet the residents of a small town who stay back as Hurricane Florence comes the
Buzzing Now
Advertisement