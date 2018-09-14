What’s the hype about Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte that Indians can’t stop talking about

Starbucks India recently announced the arrival of PSL on its menu. (Source: Instagram/therealpsl) Starbucks India recently announced the arrival of PSL on its menu. (Source: Instagram/therealpsl)

Starbucks, the international coffee chain, is back with its favourite official fall drink – Pumpkin Spiced Latte or as millennials call it – the PSL. Famous for announcing the fall season with PSL on its menu, Starbucks has introduced PSL a tad too early this year. But what’s great news is that it will now be available in India. Describing it as a drink “sprinkled with some pumpkin spice and a swish of magic”, Starbucks India tweeted about its arrival in India.

The components that go into the making of this global favourite are the brand’s signature espresso and milk, with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, and ultimately topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices, according to the company’s website.

This year is a special one for the good ol’ Pumpkin Spice Latte, as it marks its 15th birthday. First released in 2003, the story that put PSL together is an interesting one – a group of Starbucks flavour developers was busy at work when they ate a pumpkin pie while sipping on an espresso, and surprisingly enough, realized that the pie paired well with the coffee. That year, it was released in select stores, and the next fall it was seen on menus across the US. Since then, PSL which has an official Twitter page and an Instagram handle that makes an announcement before it pops up on the menu.

A tall cup of this seasonal drink, available in hot, blended and iced forms, costs around Rs 315.

What do you think about PSL? Would you get yourself a cup of this hyped drink and welcome the fall?