Spice up raita, paratha or aloo sabzi with pudina masala; try this two-minute recipe

If you like the taste of pudina (mint), how about making an all-purpose masala with it that you can use in your foods, both as a lip-smacking ingredient and for seasoning?

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shared a simple recipe on Instagram for making pudina masala at home. “Using this masala you can make pudina raita, pudina paratha, pudina poori, pudina wale aloo,” he said. The best part is you do not need any special ingredients to make pudina masala but just regularly available spices along with mint leaves powder.

Try this simple recipe that can be completed in just two minutes:

Ingredients

3 tbsp – Dried pudina powder

½ tsp – Salt

¼ tsp – Black salt

¾ tsp – Chilli powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

¼ tsp – Asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp – Roasted cumin powder

¼ tsp – Cardamom powder

1 tbsp – Amchur (dried mango powder)

Method

* Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Once mixed well, transfer it to an airtight container. You can use it till up to three to six months.

When are you trying this?

