scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Give regular poha a healthy twist with this fibre-rich, easy recipe

Protein Week 2022: "My fat loss poha recipe - super high in protein, fibre, and power packed with nutrients that make for a delicious breakfast/brunch/lunch/dinner option!" said nutritionist Arjita Singh

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 10:00:28 am
pohaTry this delicious recipe! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If a protein-filled breakfast is what you want to have today, your wish is our command! Nutritionist Arjita Singh shared an easy recipe on her Instagram. This Protein Week, observed annually from July 24-30, try this simple recipe, which is a staple in many households, and can be prepared in a jiffy.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“My fat loss poha recipe – super high in protein, fibre and power packed with nutrients that make for a delicious breakfast/brunch/lunch/dinner option! We have added paneer, sprouts, peas and peanuts to make it protein packed!” said Singh.

Ingredients

3/4 cup – Red rice poha, washed
2 tbsp – Olive oil
1/3 cup – Peanuts
100g – Paneer cubes
1 tsp – Mustard seeds
10-15 – Curry leaves
1 – Onion, sliced
1 tsp – Turmeric
1 tbsp – Coriander powder
1 tsp – Red chilli powder
1 tsp – Sugar (It adds a lot of flavour and doesn’t make it sweet)
1.5 lemon – Lemon juice
1/4 cup – Sprouts
1/3 cup – Peas
Salt to taste

Method

*In a wok, add oil. Splutter the mustard seeds. Once done, add the ingredients one by one.
*Garnish with coriander leaves.

Also Read |Try this vegan version of Vietnamese pho with a millet of your choice; recipe inside

Note:

The red colour of the rice is due to the presence of a pigment called anthocyanin, which is also a flavonoid. ” Unlike white rice, red rice doesn’t undergo excessive processing. Hence, the other bran layer remains intact, which is rich is fibre, vitamin B, and minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, manganese, magnesium etc. Red rice is also enriched with antioxidants that help in fighting free radicals in our body,” said Singh.

Also Read |This breakfast recipe will keep you ‘feeling fuller for longer’

She suggested opting for white poha if red rice poha is not handy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Premium
DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

CWG buzz & a Lankan voice: ‘Winning tough, surviving tougher’

CWG buzz & a Lankan voice: ‘Winning tough, surviving tougher’

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
Despite SC order

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan

Alia: 'Why does having a child have to change my professional life?'

Alia: 'Why does having a child have to change my professional life?'

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam
Bengal school jobs scam

More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress
Delhi Confidential

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
Not just javelin, Neeraj Chopra impresses with his fashion, too
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement