A protein-rich, oil-free masoor dal wrap that’s perfect for any meal of the day; recipe inside

Coming up with new, nourishing, and healthy meals and snacks everyday can be quite a feat. But who wants to get stuck into a rut of eating the same thing everyday?

Healthy meals can be made tasty, satiating, and only with a few ingredients, like this desi version of the once-viral wrap that gives all other wraps a run for their money. It’s quick, healthy, gluten and oil-free, and needs pantry essential ingredients, including our trustworthy masoor dal. You can have it any time of the day, for a quick but filling meal or a yum snack.

Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin’s lentil wrap recipe is completely customisable. All you have to do is make the two-ingredient wrap with masoor dal and then, you can add the fillings of your choice in the wrap!

Let’s check out the recipe.

LENTIL WRAP

INGREDIENTS

*1 cup Masoor dal or split red lentils

*Salt and red chilli powder

*Onions

*Tomatoes

*Carrots

*Basil

*Hung curd dip

*Sriracha sauce

Method

Soak the masoor dal for at least 4 hours. Mix it with some salt and chilli, and blitz it into a fine consistency with the water in a mixer grinder. Then pour it onto a non-stick pan without any oil and cook it on medium heat. Cook it well on both sides and make a slit from the centre to the end. Then, add your choice of fillings on every quarter, like sauted onions and tomatoes, grated carrots and chopped basil, a hung curd dip, and lastly some sriracha sauce.

