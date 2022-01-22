scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Must Read

A protein-rich, oil-free masoor dal wrap that’s perfect for any meal of the day; recipe inside

Healthy meals can be made tasty, satiating, and only with a few ingredients, like this desi version of the once-viral wrap that gives all other wraps a run for their money.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 22, 2022 10:20:36 am
masoor dal, split red lentilsHere's how you can experiment with the pantry essential item -- the 'masoor dal', also known as split red lentils. (Photo: Pexels)

Coming up with new, nourishing, and healthy meals and snacks everyday can be quite a feat. But who wants to get stuck into a rut of eating the same thing everyday?

Healthy meals can be made tasty, satiating, and only with a few ingredients, like this desi version of the once-viral wrap that gives all other wraps a run for their money. It’s quick, healthy, gluten and oil-free, and needs pantry essential ingredients, including our trustworthy masoor dal. You can have it any time of the day, for a quick but filling meal or a yum snack.

Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin’s lentil wrap recipe is completely customisable. All you have to do is make the two-ingredient wrap with masoor dal and then, you can add the fillings of your choice in the wrap!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Nutritionist shares simple trick to plate your meals in a healthy, balanced way

Let’s check out the recipe.

LENTIL WRAP

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chef Guntas (@chefguntas)

INGREDIENTS

*1 cup Masoor dal or split red lentils

*Salt and red chilli powder

*Onions

*Tomatoes

*Carrots

*Basil

*Hung curd dip

*Sriracha sauce

IN PREMIUM NOW |Life in 50s: Weight loss is challenging, but not impossible

Method

  1. Soak the masoor dal for at least 4 hours.
  2. Mix it with some salt and chilli, and blitz it into a fine consistency with the water in a mixer grinder.
  3. Then pour it onto a non-stick pan without any oil and cook it on medium heat.
  4. Cook it well on both sides and make a slit from the centre to the end.
  5. Then, add your choice of fillings on every quarter, like sauted onions and tomatoes, grated carrots and chopped basil, a hung curd dip, and lastly some sriracha sauce.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Neha-Sharma-6
Neha Sharma sets massive winter fashion goals (pics inside)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 22: Latest News

Advertisement