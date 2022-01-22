A protein-rich, oil-free masoor dal wrap that’s perfect for any meal of the day; recipe inside

January 22, 2022 10:20:36 am
Coming up with new, nourishing, and healthy meals and snacks everyday can be quite a feat. But who wants to get stuck into a rut of eating the same thing everyday?
Healthy meals can be made tasty, satiating, and only with a few ingredients, like this desi version of the once-viral wrap that gives all other wraps a run for their money. It’s quick, healthy, gluten and oil-free, and needs pantry essential ingredients, including our trustworthy masoor dal. You can have it any time of the day, for a quick but filling meal or a yum snack.
Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin’s lentil wrap recipe is completely customisable. All you have to do is make the two-ingredient wrap with masoor dal and then, you can add the fillings of your choice in the wrap!
Let’s check out the recipe.
LENTIL WRAP
INGREDIENTS
*1 cup Masoor dal or split red lentils
*Salt and red chilli powder
*Onions
*Tomatoes
*Carrots
*Basil
*Hung curd dip
*Sriracha sauce
Method
- Soak the masoor dal for at least 4 hours.
- Mix it with some salt and chilli, and blitz it into a fine consistency with the water in a mixer grinder.
- Then pour it onto a non-stick pan without any oil and cook it on medium heat.
- Cook it well on both sides and make a slit from the centre to the end.
- Then, add your choice of fillings on every quarter, like sauted onions and tomatoes, grated carrots and chopped basil, a hung curd dip, and lastly some sriracha sauce.
