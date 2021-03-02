scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Protein laddoos to keep you energised throughout the day (recipe inside)

This extremely simple recipe is perfect to fight those unwanted cravings in a healthy way; would you like to try?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 2, 2021 5:30:35 pm
protein balls, protein laddoos, protein ball recipe, easy recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, energy laddoos, energy balls,Make homemade laddoos with this easy recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you often feel worn out and tired and unwanted cravings tend to get the better of you, it is a good idea to snack on satiating items that can fill you up and get your energy back on track. But, instead of munching on unhealthy snacks that are fried or sugar-coated, why not indulge in homemade protein balls or laddoos?

Wondering where to find such a recipe? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a simple recipe from Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala that we thought you may like to try.

Protein Balls

Ingredients

120g – Red dates
2 tbsp – Crushed almonds
2 tbsp – Flaxseed powder
2 tbsp – Chia seed powder
2tbsp – Cocoa powder
2 tbsp – Chopped black raisins
1 tbsp – Ginger juice
½ tsp – Cardamon powder
1 tsp – Almond oil
¼ tsp – Cinnamon powder

Method

*Mix all the ingredients nicely
*Make small lemon-sized balls
*Roll the balls in desiccated coconut
*Chill for 15 minutes.
*Enjoy!

