Can excess protein speed up ageing? Experts decode new findings

How much protein is too much protein, and can increasing protein intake speed up ageing, shorten lifespan? A new study published in the journal Cell Press Blue notes that going easy on protein helps reduce ageing and cellular damage and improve metabolic health, especially for people with a sedentary lifestyle. For the review, researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US studied over 350 scientific studies and noted that several biological mechanisms explained why going easy on protein restriction helps overall health. “In young rodents, dietary protein restriction improves metabolic function by reducing adiposity, increasing energy expenditure, and improving glucose homeostasis. This is not due to decreased calorie intake; protein restriction actually increases food intake yet decreases fat mass and weight due to increased energy expenditure,” the review noted.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Although these effects are most pronounced in males, females also show “improved metabolic health with protein restriction”. “Protein restriction remains effective when initiated late in life (18–20 months of age), increasing energy expenditure and improving metabolic health in aged mice. The metabolic improvements induced by such restriction likely contribute to the longevity benefits, making improved metabolic health our first hallmark,” it added.

To verify, we reached out to experts.

Dr Sundar Krishnan, senior consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals Thane, clarified that while the study has attracted a great deal of attention, “it cannot be seen as proof that protein is harmful”. “The main point is that consuming too much protein, especially when this amount consistently goes beyond the body’s needs, does not lead to any extra health benefits and might affect some of the biological pathways associated with ageing and metabolism. Nevertheless, the effect will vary according to a person’s age, level of physical activity, general diet, and any medical conditions they have,” said Dr Sundar.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, cautioned that people “should not stop eating protein after reading headlines claiming it shortens life”. “Protein is an essential nutrient that helps build muscles, repair tissues, support immunity and maintain overall health. The recent review suggests that consuming excessive amounts of protein, especially from processed meat and red meat in too much quantity, is not advisable for anyone,” said Dr Agarwal.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Physically inactive individuals usually need less protein than athletes or people who take part in regular strength training, noted Dr Sundar. “The fact that one consumes considerably more protein than is necessary does not mean that their health will be improved. Excess calories, no matter where they come from, can lead to weight gain and metabolic disorders. Moreover, some studies indicate that a consistently high protein intake might trigger growth-related pathways which are helpful for muscle repair; however, when these pathways remain continuously active, they are not always beneficial for healthy ageing,” asserted Dr Sundar.

Should people intentionally reduce their intake of protein in order to live longer?

No, asserted Dr Sundar, mentioning that protein is a necessary nutrient that is essential for maintaining muscles, supporting the immune system, repairing tissues, and contributing to healthy ageing. “The aim should not be to restrict protein but to ensure an appropriate intake of it. It is problematic whether one consumes too little or too much. Instead of going along with current trends, individuals should take in protein based on their age, level of activity, and general health.”

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Is it advisable for some groups to take special care when consuming diets that are very high in protein?

People who have chronic kidney disease, particular liver disorders, or other metabolic conditions should not follow a high-protein diet unless their prescribing doctor tells them to. “In contrast, older adults generally need sufficient rather than restricted protein to lower their risk of losing muscle and becoming frail. This is precisely why one-size-fits-all advice is inappropriate,” said Dr Sundar.

Since so many people are taking protein shakes, eating protein bars and consuming protein-enriched foods every day, should this be a cause for concern?

Experts note that people can benefit from taking protein supplements if they truly have difficulty getting enough from their diet or if their protein needs have increased because of intense exercise or particular medical conditions. “Yet, such supplements should not take the place of a well-balanced diet, and having more protein is not always better. It is enough for most healthy adults to meet their protein requirements by means of a diverse diet,” said Dr Sundar.

What is the most widespread misconception about protein and health today?

It is commonly thought that if a certain protein is beneficial, then more of it must be better. In fact, good health relies on a balanced diet, regular physical exercise, sufficient sleep, and management of lifestyle-related diseases. “While protein is just one element of a healthy way of life, an overemphasis on a single nutrient tends to take one’s attention away from the broader picture,” said Dr Sundar.

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However, experts urge that it does not prove that protein itself shortens lifespan. “The key is moderation and balance. Include the right amount of protein based on your age, health and activity level, and choose healthier sources such as pulses, beans, dairy, fish and nuts along with regular exercise,” said Dr Agarwal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.