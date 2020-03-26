Boost your immunity with this red kanji

Red kanji is known to be good for gut health. (Source: File Photo) Red kanji is known to be good for gut health. (Source: File Photo)

Immunity cannot be built in a few days by adding one or two immunity-boosting foods to one’s diet. It is something which is built over a period of time by making suitable lifestyle changes that one has to keep tweaking according to the changing seasons and the requirements of the body. having good immunity not only helps fights diseases but is the key to preventing many others.

So if you are looking to boost your immunity, dietician, clinical nutritionist and lifestyle coach Lavleen Kaur has the perfect recipe for you. In a video, she mentioned how red kanji, an Indian probiotic drink, made right after Holi, can help boost immunity by improving gut health.

Take a look!

In the video shared on her Facebook page, she said that instead of only realising the importance of boosting one’s immunity in the wake of a pandemic, it is a good idea to improve one’s immune system by making simple lifestyle changes over time.

Kanji, made with water, red carrots, beetroot, mustard seeds and hing, and consumed in limited quantity every day can be helpful, she recommended. The spicy, sour and pungent tasting kanji can be kept in the refrigerator for two weeks.

Here is the recipe shared by here.

Ingredients

1/2kg – Beetroot; wash them with 5 ml apple cider vinegar, peel and cut

1/2kg – Red carrots (with beta carotene)

8 cups – Water

1 1/2tsp – Mustard or rai powder

1 1/2tsp – Salt

1/2tsp – Black salt

Pinch of hing

1/4tsp – Red chilli powder

Method

*Boil the water and let it cool.

*Mix all the ingredients together in the boiled water. Keep the mixture in an air-tight container (ideally the pickle jars used in Indian households) under the sun for two to four days.

How to consume?

Only 100ml to 150ml should be consumed once a day. Children who don’t like fermented items can be given 1-2 spoons. However, since kanji can cause a sore throat, limit the intake.

Though traditionally made with black carrots which are in season only for a short time, red kanji, made with beta-carotene-rich red carrots, are also extremely healthy. The addition of beetroots gives the mixture its characteristic dark purple colour.

However, remember that kanji is an acquired taste. So be prepared for that.

