Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak-peek of behind-the-scenes culinary adventures at her restaurant

The actor was seen devouring 'burrata butter chicken pizza', 'avocado bhel', and 'Amritsari crispy fried fish'

Priyanka Chopra with friends at her restaurant, SONA. (Source: Sona New York/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has been on a roll lately juggling multiple projects. She recently interviewed the US vice president Kamala Harris, and has been on constant mom-duty with daughter Malti Marie, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

But, there is another venture that requires her attention; it is her Indian restaurant ‘SONA’ in New York City, which is meant to reimagine “the wonders of Indian fare in a space that evokes a bygone era of a boisterous yet elegant India—all within the heart of New York City.”

The actor recently shared a reel of some behind-the-scenes culinary magic at her restaurant, featuring some mouth-watering delicacies. She was seen devouring ‘burrata butter chicken pizza’, ‘avocado bhel’, and ‘Amritsari crispy fried fish’. Priyanka talked about the “innovative combinations” her chefs come up with. “You guys are bomb.”

Before the opening of SONA, Chopra had shared a heartfelt Instagram post about what it meant to her. “SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” she said. She also talked about how the chef has created the “most delicious and innovative menu taking you on a food journey through my amazing country”.

On September 27th this year, Bill and Hillary Clinton were spotted at the restaurant happily obliging fans with pictures, according to Page Six.

More recently, Priyanka had also launched SONA Home, a range of homeware described as “a sophisticated global collection of fine bone china, sumptuous linens and lustrous accessories.” Just like the eatery, she launched this venture with her longtime pal Maneesh K. Goyal.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 04:18:58 pm
Deepika Padukone reveals her mother ensured depression treatment for her: ‘Had she not identified my symptoms…’

