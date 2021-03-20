Priyanka Chopra opens new Indian restaurant; here’s what is on the menu

Priyanka Chopra recently unveiled her new Indian restaurant SONA in New York.

The restaurant promises a wide range of Indian delicacies. “SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” the actor had earlier shared on Instagram.

In fact, the restaurant also gave us a sneak peek into one of its signature dishes on social media. SONA’s exotic menu, for instance, includes kofta korma in cashew sauce served with chilli cheese naan, prepared by chef Hari Nayak. And the dish looks delicious, to say the least. Check it out:

The chef himself has been sharing snippets from his kitchen trials at SONA including aromatic Thalassery biryani, made with Kerala-special Kaima rice, and appam. Take a look:

Chef Nayak is quite a fan of coconut and it looks like the ingredient will make it into a lot of dishes on the menu.

The restaurant is all set to open by end of March 2021, and will serve dinner every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, according to its official website.