scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 05, 2021
Latest news

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick’s favourite Indian food; watch

Priyanka also revealed the foods she misses the most

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 4:40:20 pm
priyanka chopra, nick jonasPriyanka Chopra is known to be quite a foodie herself. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra revealed the Indian food that husband Nick Jonas likes to eat the most.

Answering questions by fans in a video with IMDb, the actor said that Nick usually liked “any kind of paneer”.

Nick himself had admitted he was “more of a paneer guy”, in a 2020 interview with Today. On being asked if he loved samosa, he had said, “I do, but I am more of a paneer guy.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, The White Tiger actor also spoke about the Indian foods she misses the most, in the latest interview. “My favourite Indian food is homemade Indian food…everyday stuff that I miss tremendously,” adding that she loved eating roti and dal.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra enjoys Daulat ki chaat; here are some more Delhi street food delicacies

Watch the full video:

Priyanka is known to be quite a foodie. Earlier, she had revealed she could “eat a lot”. “Actually, paratha slathered with white butter is one of my favourite dishes, except that I am now trying to ensure that I eat healthy,” she had said in a 2016 interview. She had also talked about how she loved eating Bourbon biscuits as a child.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Arpita Mehta celebrates successful decade in fashion with coffee-table book; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement