Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick’s favourite Indian food; watch

Priyanka Chopra is known to be quite a foodie herself. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra revealed the Indian food that husband Nick Jonas likes to eat the most.

Answering questions by fans in a video with IMDb, the actor said that Nick usually liked “any kind of paneer”.

Nick himself had admitted he was “more of a paneer guy”, in a 2020 interview with Today. On being asked if he loved samosa, he had said, “I do, but I am more of a paneer guy.”

Meanwhile, The White Tiger actor also spoke about the Indian foods she misses the most, in the latest interview. “My favourite Indian food is homemade Indian food…everyday stuff that I miss tremendously,” adding that she loved eating roti and dal.

Watch the full video:

Priyanka is known to be quite a foodie. Earlier, she had revealed she could “eat a lot”. “Actually, paratha slathered with white butter is one of my favourite dishes, except that I am now trying to ensure that I eat healthy,” she had said in a 2016 interview. She had also talked about how she loved eating Bourbon biscuits as a child.

