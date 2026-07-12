Priyanka Chopra loves mangoes: Here’s how to enjoy them without gaining weight

Priyanka Chopra may be in Hyderabad for a packed shooting schedule, but she still found time for one seasonal indulgence many Indians can relate to: mangoes.

The actor recently shared glimpses of herself enjoying juicy Himayat mangoes – a prized Hyderabad variety – on Instagram, posting a tiffin of diced fruit with the caption “Mango season… #himayat #hyderabadimangoes”, followed by another story that simply read “Mango love.”

But if you are trying to watch your weight, does mango season mean guilt? Not necessarily, says Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel. The issue, she explains, is rarely the fruit itself, but how much of it you eat and what you pair it with.