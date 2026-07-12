Priyanka Chopra loves mangoes: Here’s how to enjoy them without gaining weight

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra may be in Hyderabad for a packed shooting schedule, but she still found time for one seasonal indulgence many Indians can relate to: mangoes.
The actor recently shared glimpses of herself enjoying juicy Himayat mangoes – a prized Hyderabad variety – on Instagram, posting a tiffin of diced fruit with the caption “Mango season… #himayat #hyderabadimangoes”, followed by another story that simply read “Mango love.”
But if you are trying to watch your weight, does mango season mean guilt? Not necessarily, says Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel. The issue, she explains, is rarely the fruit itself, but how much of it you eat and what you pair it with.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Mangoes are high in sugar and calories, so eating large quantities can contribute to excess calorie intake and weight gain,” Dr Ullal tells indianexpress.com.
That makes portion control one of the most important factors. A modest serving – roughly a small bowl of sliced mango – is far easier to fit into an otherwise balanced diet than mindlessly polishing off multiple fruits in one sitting.
How you consume mango matters too. While a bowl of chopped fruit may seem manageable, mango shakes, smoothies, and juices can quietly pile on calories because liquid forms make it easier to consume much larger quantities without realising it.
Timing can also make a difference. Dr Ullal points out that eating mango immediately after a heavy, carb-rich meal may push blood sugar levels even higher. Instead, having it as a standalone mid-morning or evening snack may be a more sensible way to enjoy the fruit, since it avoids stacking dessert on top of an already calorie-dense meal.
There is also the common internet suggestion of pairing mango with curd or nuts to soften sugar spikes. While that may sound appealing, Dr Ullal urges people with diabetes to be especially cautious.
“Diabetics should avoid mangoes. If you wish to have mangoes, then discuss with the doctor and then only have mangoes,” she says.
For everyone else, she says mangoes need not be demonised. “Weight gain ultimately depends on your overall diet, portion size, and lifestyle, not just how you eat mangoes.”
So yes, Priyanka Chopra’s mango moment can absolutely be relatable. The key is enjoying the season mindfully – not treating mangoes like an all-you-can-eat event.
View this post on Instagram
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.