Priyanka Chopra Jonas recommends this Mumbai specialty to anyone visiting India for the first time

India is a land of diverse flavours. With each pincode, you’ll find a distinct taste or culinary speciality. During a recent interview, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was put in a tight spot when asked to pick a must-try Indian dish for first-time travellers to the country.

“See, India, it’s very difficult with one dish because we are so diverse. And as you move around states and cities, the food changes, the spices change,” the Desi Girl said. But to avoid disappointing her fans, the actress decided to focus on Mumbai and pick the winner from the Maratha state. “I would say bhel. It’s a street snack. It’s made from puff rice and packed with goodness. They put it in like a cone of newspaper, and you just grab onto it, and it’s clutch. It’s really good,” she told Condé Nast Traveller.

Often associated with Mumbai’s vibrant street food culture, bhel is typically made with puffed rice, mixed with chopped vegetables, chutneys, and spices. People love it for its tangy taste, crunchy texture, ease of carrying, and gut-friendliness! But how does PC’s go-to snack rank on nutritionists’ scale? Let’s find out!

An average plate of bhel can only have approximately 150-250 calories, depending on the toppings and chutneys applied: Nutritionist Garima Tiwari (Image: Gemini Generated) An average plate of bhel can only have approximately 150-250 calories, depending on the toppings and chutneys applied: Nutritionist Garima Tiwari (Image: Gemini Generated)

Is bhel a healthy snack?

According to Garima Tiwari, Head, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, ShardaCare-HealthCity, bhel can be a lighter alternative to many deep-fried street foods.

“Bhel, also referred to as bhel puri, is a snack loved by the Indians, which involves making use of puffed rice, vegetables, chutneys, and spices. Nutritionally, puffed rice is light and low in calories, and hence bhel is a comparatively lighter snack than the deep-fried street foods. Nevertheless, the nutritional value can be determined mostly by the added contents,” she explains.

Puffed rice mainly provides carbohydrates that offer quick energy but are low in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. “The nutritional content is enriched when vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, coriander and sprouts are put in,” says Tiwari.

According to the nutritionist, an average serving of bhel may contain roughly 150 to 250 calories, depending on the toppings and chutneys used. While vegetables add vitamins, antioxidants and fibre, ingredients like fried sev or sweet chutneys can increase sugar, sodium and fat content.

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How to make bhel healthier

Small ingredient changes can turn the popular street snack into a more balanced option. “With a little more fibre and protein-rich toppings, and fewer fried ones plus sugary chutneys, Bhel can be easily transformed into a healthy and nutritious snack,” the nutritionist notes.

A healthier version can include puffed rice mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber and coriander, along with boiled sprouts or roasted chana for added protein. Lemon juice, mint-coriander chutney and roasted peanuts can enhance flavour without adding excessive calories.

“Raw sev, sweet tamarind chutney, and packaged sauces should be kept to a minimum to cut down on additional calories, sugar and sodium,” she adds. So, with the right ingredients and moderation, Priyanka Chopra’s favourite bhel can be a light and satisfying snack that provides energy while still supporting balanced eating.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.