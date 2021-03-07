‘Poured my love for Indian food’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets into restaurant business

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having an eventful year. It began with her producing and acting in The White Tiger, launching Anomaly, the haircare brand, and turning author with her memoir Unfinished. And now, she took to Instagram to share the news of an upcoming restaurant in New York City in which she has been creatively instrumental. She wrote that she “poured” her “love for Indian food”. The name of the place is ‘Sona‘ which means gold in Hindi.

“SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” she wrote, adding that “the most delicious and innovative menu” has been created by Chef Hari Nayak.

“I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realising this vision so clearly (sic),” read her post.

Entrepreneur Manish Goyal, who she thanked in her post, further wrote the ways the actor helped in putting things together. “Opening a restaurant is a team effort for sure. I’m gonna spend the next few posts proudly sharing the people who brought SONA to life. First, my kind friend @priyankachopra, who has been the creative force behind SONA. There is no one who better—and more boldly—personifies “global Indian” than Pri. SONA is so lucky to have her in our corner. From the design, to the menu, to the music, to even the name, Priyanka has her fingerprints all over SONA. Love you dear Pri! Our baby is finally ready for the world to see!”

The Instagram page of the eatery mentions it will open in late March. The address is 36 East 20th Street.

