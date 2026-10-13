Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 43, shares her favourite summer drink: ‘I like…’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 43, who will appear in S. S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, recently shared her love for buttermilk (chaas). “I like chaas, which is from Maharashtra, or the South Indian style of buttermilk. I am filming a movie in Hyderabad right now, and I drink this every day,” the Dostana actor told the Mythical Kitchen podcast on YouTube.

Taking a leaf out of Priyanka’s wellness diary, we reached out to an expert to learn how buttermilk is beneficial.

Buttermilk is a powerhouse of probiotics that support gut health, aid digestion, and strengthen immunity, especially important during long, demanding schedules. “It’s naturally low in fat, rich in calcium, potassium, and B vitamins, and provides a cooling effect on the body, which is exactly what you need in a heated environment,” said consultant dietitian and diabetes educator Kanikka Malhotra.