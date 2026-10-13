Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 43, shares her favourite summer drink: ‘I like…’

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 43, who will appear in S. S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, recently shared her love for buttermilk (chaas). “I like chaas, which is from Maharashtra, or the South Indian style of buttermilk. I am filming a movie in Hyderabad right now, and I drink this every day,” the Dostana actor told the Mythical Kitchen podcast on YouTube.
Taking a leaf out of Priyanka’s wellness diary, we reached out to an expert to learn how buttermilk is beneficial.
Buttermilk is a powerhouse of probiotics that support gut health, aid digestion, and strengthen immunity, especially important during long, demanding schedules. “It’s naturally low in fat, rich in calcium, potassium, and B vitamins, and provides a cooling effect on the body, which is exactly what you need in a heated environment,” said consultant dietitian and diabetes educator Kanikka Malhotra.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The South Indian style buttermilk, typically tempered with curry leaves, ginger, and asafoetida, is a notch higher, added Malhotra: “These additions are carminative, meaning they actively reduce bloating and improve digestive efficiency. Maharashtra’s version, though simpler, is equally hydrating and gut-friendly.”
Buttermilk has been a common drink in Indian homes. It is refreshing and good for digestion. It is light and easy to absorb, making it perfect for hot weather. “Unlike many packaged drinks, chaas is low in fat and calories but still provides important nutrients like calcium, potassium, and B vitamins. It also has good bacteria that help gut health, which is increasingly seen as important for overall well-being,” said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
Malhotra noted that chaas is particularly brilliant for someone with a hectic lifestyle because it replenishes electrolytes lost through sweat, keeps you satiated without spiking blood sugar, and is far superior to packaged beverages or sodas as a midday drink.
“Sometimes the most powerful wellness habit is the humble glass of chaas your kitchen has always had. Drink it daily, preferably with a pinch of roasted cumin and rock salt, and your gut will thank you!” shared Malhotra.
Buttermilk can be consumed daily, especially after meals, since it aids digestion. “However, moderation is important. People who are lactose intolerant or have specific digestive issues should pay attention to how their bodies react. It is also best to avoid very salty versions if you have high blood pressure,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.