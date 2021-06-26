scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Priyanka Chopra’s Indian restaurant adds rainbow foods on the menu for Pride Month

From ice cream to cocktail, here are some Pride-special foods that Sona is offering

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2021 6:20:16 pm
rainbow ice creamSona has introduced Indian Cassata rainbow layered ice cream cake. (Source: sonanewyork/Instagram)

Various industries, from fashion to food, have been undertaking initiatives to promote gender diversity and inclusiveness in honour of Pride month. Joining the trend, Priyanka Chopra’s newly unveiled Indian restaurant Sona in New York also prepared Pride-special rainbow foods.

On the menu now is an Indian Cassata rainbow layered ice cream cake. “In celebration of PRIDE, we created a SONA-original Indian Cassata rainbow cake. While Cassata is a traditional sweet from Italy, it is wildly popular in India, where it essentially takes the form of a layered ice cream cake. Live boldly and explore (and taste) every colour of the rainbow,” the restaurant posted on Instagram alongside a picture of the dish. Take a look:

 

The restaurant has also introduced what they call a limited edition Pride cocktail that combines desi flavours with tequila–”a frozen and flamboyant mix of silver tequila, lime juice, coconut and muddled cardamom, garnished with rainbow gummy bears”, Sona mentioned.

“Sona is a place where all people come together around a table to enjoy exquisite food and celebrate life and acceptance. We are proud to fully support the LQBTQ+ community during PRIDE Month and all year long,” it further added.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra also enjoyed a meal at the restaurant. She shared glimpses of the dishes she enjoyed in an Instagram story.

