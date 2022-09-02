scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas follow this Indian culture in their American home

"There's always family, cousins, friends, people's neighbours. That's just how my home...still is. Just a sense of community and no rules," she said

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra on the importance of uniting over food (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Food is an intrinsic part of Indian culture; it is not just a means to satiate one’s hunger but also a way to connect with friends and family members. Priyanka Chopra, who grew up understanding this tradition, is now carrying forward the same in her home in America. “When I was growing up, the dining table was that space with food and people congregating and that’s Indian culture,” the actor told People magazine, adding that hospitality is deeply entrenched in just how you wake up every day in India.

She added, “There’s always family, cousins, friends, people’s neighbours. That’s just how my home…still is. Just a sense of community and no rules.”

 

Sharing Nick Jonas’ and her love for hosting friends at their home in LA, Priyanka said, “Generally, we do Sunday brunches at home. Our friends are over and it’s just such fun.”

“In our home, my husband and I definitely love entertaining. We love having our friends and family. We have a super tight-knit community of friends and family. You definitely want to hang out with us!” the Quantico star said.

Priyanka added: “We’re not, ‘let’s bring the house down with the whole world’ kind of people. We have our core group of friends and that means a lot to us.”

 

During the interaction, she also opened up about her love for coffee and different kinds of condiments.

“Coffee, coffee, coffee. I love coffee. But coffee, teas, hot sauce. One entire shelf in my fridge is only varieties of hot sauce from different parts of the world. I’m a connoisseur of hot sauce. I love it. I love condiments. So you’ll see all kinds of condiments in our house,” the Mary Kom star said.

