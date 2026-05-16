‘Not a fan of…because it’s sweet’: Priyanka Chopra’s secret to beating the heat might ruffle some feathers

Their high water content ensures optimal hydration, and electrolytes like potassium and sodium replenish those lost through sweat.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 16, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's favourite summer drinkPriyanka Chopra's favourite summer drink is.. (Source: Instagram/@priyankachopra)
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How does Priyanka Chopra like to beat the heat? By sipping on a tall glass of chilled buttermilk while the sweltering heat drains the life out of her. During a candid chat with Chef Josh from Mythical Kitchen, the Bollywood icon opened up about her favourite Indian drinks to cool down with. North Indians, brace yourself.

“This will be controversial. Don’t come after me, okay? Not a fan of lassi, because it’s sweet. I don’t like sweet very much. I like either chaas, which is buttermilk, from Maharashtra or South Indian style buttermilk,” the Don 2 actor shared.

Dr Trupti Padhi, a dietitian and certified diabetic educator at Practo, explained that both chaas and lassi have cooling properties that help regulate body temperature and provide a refreshing sensation. Their high water content ensures optimal hydration, and electrolytes like potassium and sodium replenish those lost through sweat.

To start off, they are both excellent sources of fluids that keep you well-hydrated throughout the day. This is especially crucial during hot weather. Here’s a quick overview of some of the benefits these drinks offer:

  • The probiotic content in these drinks aids digestion, alleviating issues like gas and bloating.
  • Regular consumption can help reduce high cholesterol levels, promoting a healthy heart.
  • Lassi and chaas offer a natural energy boost, thanks to their nutrient profile.
  • The rich calcium content in these drinks contributes to strong bones and teeth.
  • Lassi and chaas can help regulate blood pressure and support a healthy immune system.
  • Improved gut health and a feeling of satiety from these drinks can be beneficial for weight management efforts.

While lassi and chaas offer a multitude of benefits, Dr Padhi emphasised the importance of moderation. Excessive consumption could lead to digestive discomfort or weight gain due to the calorie content.

 

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Even though, lassi and chaas are generally safe for most individuals it’s always recommended to consult a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions. According to Dr Padhi, the recommended serving size for lassi or chaas is typically 1-2 glasses per day. This allows you to reap the health benefits without potential downsides, she added.

Here’s a quick recipe to make Chopra’s favourite chaas:

Ingredients

2 cups – Fresh curd (dahi), whisked
1tsp – Cumin seeds (jeera) powder
1/2tsp – Ginger-green chilli paste
1/2tsp – Black salt (sanchal)
salt to taste
1tsp – Oil
1/4tsp – Cumin seeds (jeera)
A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

2tbsp – Finely chopped coriander (dhania)

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ALSO READ | How about some nutritious chilled beetroot chaas this summer?

Method

  • Mix the curd, cumin seeds powder, ginger-green chilli paste, black salt, salt in a deep bowl and mix well.
  • Add four cups of chilled water and whisk well. Keep aside.
  • For the tempering, heat oil in a small pan and add the cumin seeds. When the seeds crackle, add asafoetida and pour the tempering over buttermilk.
  • Garnish with coriander and serve chilled.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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