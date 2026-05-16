‘Not a fan of…because it’s sweet’: Priyanka Chopra’s secret to beating the heat might ruffle some feathers

How does Priyanka Chopra like to beat the heat? By sipping on a tall glass of chilled buttermilk while the sweltering heat drains the life out of her. During a candid chat with Chef Josh from Mythical Kitchen, the Bollywood icon opened up about her favourite Indian drinks to cool down with. North Indians, brace yourself.

“This will be controversial. Don’t come after me, okay? Not a fan of lassi, because it’s sweet. I don’t like sweet very much. I like either chaas, which is buttermilk, from Maharashtra or South Indian style buttermilk,” the Don 2 actor shared.

Dr Trupti Padhi, a dietitian and certified diabetic educator at Practo, explained that both chaas and lassi have cooling properties that help regulate body temperature and provide a refreshing sensation. Their high water content ensures optimal hydration, and electrolytes like potassium and sodium replenish those lost through sweat.